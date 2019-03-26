Porny Avenatti Blames Trump for LA Fraud Charge Against Him

California prosecutors slapped Avenatti with federal criminal fraud charges earlier in the day yesterday, for defrauding a client of his settlement money. Avenatti blamed Trump for the lawsuit, claiming somehow Trump’s a friend of the client’s lawyer. The client’s lawyer explained fraud is not a political matter.

A former client of Michael Avenatti, Gregory Barela, accused the porn lawyer of ripping him off in a Ponzi-like scheme. He tried to get his money from Avenatti for months, Fox News reported in January. It is the basis for a fraud charge against Avenatti filed yesterday along with the claim he tried to extort up to $25 million from Nike.

Avenatti is famously known as the creepy porn lawyer for being both creepy and a former attorney to Stormy Daniels.

THE FRAUD CHARGE

Financial documents reviewed by Fox News show that the money from a settlement for Mr. Barela had been wired to an account designated by Avenatti on Jan. 5, 2018, but he would not pay Mr. Barela.

The ripped-off former client filed claims against the lawyer with Judicial Arbitration and Mediation Services (JAMS), a private entity that, as opposed to a trial court, has jurisdiction over the complaint under the lawyer-client agreement between Barela and Avenatti.

Barela tried in various other ways to get his money, only to get very modest payments, nowhere near the $1.6 million.

He hired a lawyer. Avenatti wouldn’t even answer the simple question of whether or not they received Barela’s settlement.

Barela filed a claim with the California bar, and they found it did not warrant further action. California prosecutors believe it did.

Avenatti said the claim was “baseless.”

HE BLAMES TRUMP

In a statement to Fox News, Avenatti claimed that the client whom he allegedly ripped off, Gregory Barela, is somehow, someway linked to the president.

“We did nothing wrong and were entitled to every dollar received. And of course, [Barela] is represented by a person close to Trump,” he said, insinuating that his client’s alleged ties to the president invalidate his allegations against him.

“Federal prosecutors in California charged that Barela’s settlement ‘called for $1.6 million in settlement money to be paid on January 10, 2018,’ but that instead, Avenatti gave Barela a ‘bogus settlement agreement‘ with a false payment date of March 10, 2018,” the outlet reported.

“According to prosecutors’ affidavit, Avenatti misappropriated his client’s settlement money, in violation not only of federal law but also state ethics requirements, and used it to pay expenses for his coffee business and other ventures.”

He used it to pay for some expenses but even ripped off the coffee maker.

Avenatti is also blaming Nike for the extortion charges against him. They are, according to him, an evil corporation like the ones he has fought against all his life.