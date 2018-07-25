Portland Anti-Trump Leader Heads to Jail for Abuse of Minors Charges

Contributor James Soviero

Micah Rhodes, leader of the anti-Trump “Portland’s Resistance” movement, was arrested again for violating his parole over abuse of minors charges, CNS News reported. He was supposed to keep away from minors but remained at an Antifa protest with minors present.

He had been convicted of three counts of abusing minors.

Rhodes now faces two years in prison. The 24-year old was found guilty of second-degree sexual abuse in Washington County in March. He didn’t serve prison time although it wasn’t his first offense, but a condition of his parole was to stay away from minors.

Oregon Live reported about his awful history of abuse, once with a nine-year old:

In March, Rhodes pleaded guilty to two counts of felony second-degree sexual abuse for at least twice having sexual contact with a 17-year-old boy. Investigators say Rhodes met the boy on a gay dating app.

Days earlier, a Washington County jury found Rhodes guilty of second-degree sexual abuse of a 17-year-old girl. A defense memo said the contact happened after the girl went to watch a movie with Rhodes at his mother’s house.

The prosecutor said Rhodes as a teenager had been convicted in the youth court system of first-degree sodomy and sexual abuse. When Rhodes was about 14, he sexually abused a 9-year-old boy and when he was 15, he sexually abused three boys, Park said.

Rhodes also has a concerning track record of ignoring rules by “repeatedly sexually acting out” with his peers when he was told not to and later having contact with minors when he was forbidden from doing so by his probation, the prosecutor said.

In the past, Rhodes had a “secret cellphone,” went out to bars and clubs and had a substance abuse problem that included meth, according to the prosecutor.

Rhodes doesn’t see anything wrong with having sex with minors and won’t follow the rules. He escaped without a prison sentence in March but the this time should result in prison time.

He was abused as a child.

HE’S AN ANTI-TRUMP, ANTI-ICE, ANTI-POLICE AGITATOR

He has led ‘don’t shoot’ protests and isn’t fond of the police. It has now become obvious why! Many of the people involved in these protests are criminals or mentally ill.

He’s only 24 years old but he’s heading for a lifetime in the Big House at the rate he’s going.