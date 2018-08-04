Portland Crazy! Antifa Fascists vs. Patriot Prayer Group

The Portland Patriot Prayer group held a protest in Portland and as usual the militant Communists Antifa counter protested to protect us all from patriots who pray. Antifa — the anti-fascists — are definitely fascists.

Prior to the rally, the left-wing rags said the prayer group planned to come armed. The media said nothing about the fact that Antifa said they were going to come armed and they are violent.

We don’t know much about the prayer group, but we do know that if you stand with the people in the next photo, there is something wrong with you.

They’re waving the flag of the ideology that is responsible for up to 100 million deaths.

The fascists are the guys with the commie flag, all in black, wearing black masks calling a prayer group fascists and Nazis.

The Patriot Prayer group has been labeled far-right by the hate group, Southern Poverty Law Center. We have no idea if they are. The leader is a man named Joey Gibson, a Christian minority who says he’s neither left nor right.

To get the best reporting, go to Twitter and watch Tim Pool’s feed. He’s a left-leaning Libertarian, but very objective.

