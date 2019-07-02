Portland Mayor Wheeler Is Covering for Antifa

By
S.Noble
-
0

Far-left Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler appears to be covering for Antifa. You would never know Antifa terrorists were the obvious instigators in the latest fiasco from what Wheeler tweeted. He lets these anarcho-communists do whatever they want and does not hold them accountable.

Wheeler is basically one with them.

These two gentlemen intervened as Antifa chased down a gay man in a sundress. This is what they looked like after the masked cowards of Antifa caught them.

This journalist was targeted.

Senator Ted Cruz wants this mayor, who also doubles as the police commissioner, investigated.

