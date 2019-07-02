Portland Mayor Wheeler Is Covering for Antifa

Far-left Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler appears to be covering for Antifa. You would never know Antifa terrorists were the obvious instigators in the latest fiasco from what Wheeler tweeted. He lets these anarcho-communists do whatever they want and does not hold them accountable.

Wheeler is basically one with them.

But in the last couple of years, some have increasingly used their opportunity to exercise their 1st amendment rights, as an opportunity to incite violence. — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) July 1, 2019

Over the weekend some chose to engage in violence in Portland, which is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) July 1, 2019

We stand against all forms of violence – regardless of someone’s political leanings. — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) July 1, 2019

Portland police officers have the unenviable task of keeping the peace. It’s a difficult job and hard decisions are made in real-time. — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) July 1, 2019

While we continue to learn more about what transpired over the weekend, we will keep you informed. — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) July 1, 2019

We will do everything we can to make sure that those who have committed violence are held accountable. — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) July 1, 2019

These two gentlemen intervened as Antifa chased down a gay man in a sundress. This is what they looked like after the masked cowards of Antifa caught them.

This journalist was targeted.



Senator Ted Cruz wants this mayor, who also doubles as the police commissioner, investigated.

To federal law enforcement: investigate & bring legal action against a Mayor who has, for political reasons, ordered his police officers to let citizens be attacked by domestic terrorists. https://t.co/5xyCDARICl https://t.co/c0Tf3SsKEf — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 30, 2019