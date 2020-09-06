Portland mayoral candidate says Antifa’s in it to make the community safe

The antifa mayoral candidate Sarah Iannarone joined Jesse Waters last night on Fox News. When Watters questioned her, she brought everything back to President Trump and wouldn’t address Portland itself.

Iannarone said she calls herself the antifa mayor because it’s good to fight against fascism.

Violence among police is what begets violence in the streets, she added.

Innarone is the only candidate who can beat Ted Wheeler, who was run out of his apartment building by antifa and is allegedly so frightened that he can’t sleep at night.

Watch as she says the police cause the violence:

So, the “Antifa Mayor” candidate running in Portland went on @JesseBWatters tonight. pic.twitter.com/Fdb8MS0qIJ — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 6, 2020

ANTIFA IS IN IT TO MAKE THE COMMUNITY SAFE

She supports antifa but claims the nearly-non-existent KKK is the problem. She said antifa wants people to be safe and that’s why they are doing what they are doing. They are in it because they care about community, and they are not in it for fun.

Self-described antifa @sarahforpdx is running against @tedwheeler to be mayor of Portland. She was asked to clarify her outspoken support for antifa. https://t.co/Dksy9JKYr3 pic.twitter.com/eylz1pJCqI — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 5, 2020

Here they are making the community safe:

A man just got lit on fire. Chaotic night in Portland already #PortlandRiots #Portland pic.twitter.com/iWOP0is6MQ — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) September 6, 2020