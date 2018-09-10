Portland Teachers’ Planner Inspired by a Communist Who Hated the USA

The new Portland teachers’ guide was inspired by the hard-left Howard Zinn who hated America. It’s geared for “changing the world” and originates from the ‘Rethinking Schools’ project. The book is called, “Planning to Change The World – A Plan Book For Social Justice Teachers 2018-19”.

The book includes homages to PETA founder Alexander Fernando Pacheco, praises Communist killer Che Guevara, glorifies Islam and the Black Panther Party, celebrates the founding of North Korea and Iran, urges students to support gun control and abortion, and minimizes or eliminates Christian holidays.

In August, for example, the planner mentions the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, and features a quote from activist Pervez Musharraf: “Islam teaches tolerance, not hatred; universal brotherhood, not enmity; peace, and not violence.”

There’s also special recognition for Black Panther founder Fred Hampton’s birthday…

…Rethinking Schools makes no mention of the Sept. 11 radical Islamic terrorist attacks that killed thousands of Americans. Instead, the teaching guide refers only to the Islamic holiday of Muharram, which begins on Sept. 11.

Students are also prompted to celebrate the “70th anniversary of the proclamation of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (North Korea)” on Sept. 9, the same day as the “20th anniversary of Keiko the orca’s release into the wild.”

The book is peppered with quotes from so-called “liberators” and “revolutionaries,” from Guevara to Third World Liberation Front member Roger Alvarado, to transgender advocate Laverne Cox, to Black Panthers James Forman, Angela Davis, and Assata Shakur.

HOWARD ZINN WAS A SOVIET-STYLE COMMUNIST LOVER

The Sentinel doesn’t have a copy of the planning guide and can’t confirm the report. However, we are very familiar with Howard Zinn and the Rethinking Schools project. It’s communism, period.

A Peoples’ History of the United States by Howard Zinn is history text gaining popularity in the schools. It only promotes a negative view of America as an oppressor nation.

It reads more like Soviet propaganda than U.S. history and it’s about as accurate.

Howard Zinn was a Marxist whose book presents a dreary, cynical history of a dystopian United States. It is filled with inaccuracies because, for him, it was not about the truth, it was about spreading the ideology. He used second-hand sources for his “factual US history – statements of alleged facts without footnotes, clip jobs, and interviews substituted for real research.

THE REAL DANGER OT AMERICA IS WITHIN

Zinn came out the New Left and the 1960’s leftism extremism. His book reflects their views.

Left-wing radicals are more dangerous to U.S. culture than any extremists on the right. As Dinesh D’Souza recently said on Megyn Kelly’s show, when a KKK group or a NAZI tries to attach themselves to the Republican Party, they are quickly dismissed. Not so with communists and socialists. They are embraced by liberal Democrats, enabling them to infiltrate and further their America-hating ideology.

Zinn’s book is a tale about demonic elites from the Founding Fathers on. He relentlessly attacks U.S. policy while ignoring the Soviets. The far left, according to Zinn, made no errors; the Communist Party’s praise of Stalin is ignored, and radical leftists only failed because they didn’t muster enough troops.

Zinn was a dissident who defended injustice in the name of socialism, communism, and, in the case of Imperial Japan, anti-Americanism. He was a lazy, conventional theorist, with an undeveloped political philosophy, according to David Greenberg a professor of journalism and media studies and of history at Rutgers.

Zinn’s book is a deeply pessimistic version of U.S. history. No one believing it is an actual history tome would want to consider themselves an American after reading it.

ZINN LOVES TERRORIST DICTATORS

His admiration for Communist dictator Fidel Castro is boundless as he praises Castro’s setting up of a nationwide system of education, housing and land distribution (redistribution) to the peasants. The inconvenient truth he ignores is that Castro set up a nationwide network of gulags for those who disagreed with him. In Cuba, Zinn saw hope for the future of mankind.

Zinn’s Maoist China, site of history’s bloodiest state-sponsored killings, is “the closest thing, in the long history of that ancient country, to a people’s government, independent of outside control.” The authoritarian Nicaraguan Sandinistas were “welcomed” by their own people, while the opposition Contras, who backed the candidate that triumphed when free elections were finally held, was a “terrorist group” that “seemed to have no popular support inside Nicaragua,” according to history news network.

Right-wingers are bullies according to Zinn.