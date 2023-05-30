Possibility of aMotion for McCarthy to Vacate the Speakership

If Speaker McCarthy pushes the debt ceiling bill through with Democrat votes as RINOs often do, the House Caucus has left open the possibility of a motion to vacate. The deal he agreed to is called The Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023 even though it is irresponsible. [Read the bill below and see what you think]

To win the Speakership after a contentious battle, Kevin McCarthy agreed to vacate the Speakership under certain circumstances as part of the deal.

McCarthy didn’t just agree to a horrendous ‘fisal irresponsibility bill’ deal; he tried to spin it as a big success story as Democrats reacted with surprise about how good the deal was for them. He said that Republicans gave away nothing, even as they gained almost nothing.

His dishonesty is unacceptable. He’s been in DC too long. He said he’d get rid of the 87,000 IRS agents and only got it down to 80,000. And where are the J6 tapes we were promised?

Maybe that is the best he or anyone can do. We will see if he has the votes.

WHO WILL MOVE FOR A MOTION TO VACATE?

Matt Gaetz means business: “If a majority of Republicans are against a piece of legislation, and you use Democrats to pass it, that would immediately be a black letter violation of the deal we had with McCarthy, and it would likely trigger an immediate motion to vacate.” pic.twitter.com/ePseEHsCFy — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) May 30, 2023

Rep. Perry left a motion to vacate open as a possibility. Right now, he just wants to defeat the bill.

🚨BREAKING: House Freedom Caucus leaves open possibility of filing a motion to vacate the chair if Speaker McCarthy pushes through the debt deal pic.twitter.com/ut7j6i7sHr — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 30, 2023

Rep. Tom Emmer, speaking for the more liberal members, doesn’t see the motion to vacate as a possibility. He sees the Republicans as a unified force going forward. The problem might be the actual voters. Will they see this as a betrayal?

Republicans need to show they stand for something other than wild spending that will soon destroy our country for our children and grandchildren. If this bill goes forward, we will be looking at $50 trillion in debt in ten years. We can’t survive with that kind of debt.

On the possibility of a motion to vacate the speakership to oust Kevin McCarthy by Republicans unhappy with the debt ceiling deal, House GOP Whip Tom Emmer tells @MajorCBS, “No, I do not see that. I see us being unified going forward.” pic.twitter.com/gwm6vlz4Kn — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 30, 2023

Rep. Chip Roy said the only one who will default is Joe Biden. The bill must be stopped. Rep. Roy said the government had grown 40% since COVID. This deal keeps that growth intact.

.@RepChipRoy: “The only person that would default in this town is Joe Biden unless Republicans default on the American dream by voting for this bad bill.” MORE: https://t.co/RC0x7KGFHf pic.twitter.com/ZalgWWGKbh — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) May 30, 2023

This “deal” is insanity. A $4T debt ceiling increase with virtually no cuts is not what we agreed to. Not gonna vote to bankrupt our country. The American people deserve better. — Rep. Ralph Norman (@RepRalphNorman) May 28, 2023

Rep. Nancy Mace is a hard “no.”

Washington is broken. Republicans got outsmarted by a President who can’t find his pants. I’m voting NO on the debt ceiling debacle because playing the DC game isn’t worth selling out our kids and grandkids. — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) May 30, 2023

He takes no prisoners.

Congressman Byron Donalds (Rep-FL) talks about the lies being told by politicians and MSM about the debt ceiling bill. When will the spending madness stop? pic.twitter.com/jhkK2ynfcZ — • ᗰISᑕᕼIᗴᖴ ™ • (@4Mischief) May 30, 2023

No Worries Here

Speaker McCarthy isn’t worried about the motion to vacate and looks confident about having the votes. If so, there is little doubt people will see this wild spending as a Republican issue nearly as much as it is a Democrat issue. Republicans aren’t supposed to be members of the uniparty.

McCarthy says he’s not worried at all about a motion to vacate. pic.twitter.com/g64FsOxy6e — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 30, 2023

READ THE BILL YOURSELF – LISTEN TO NO ONE. READ IT AND DECIDE



Fiscal Responsibility Act by Ryan King

Related