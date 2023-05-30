Possibility of aMotion for McCarthy to Vacate the Speakership

By
M Dowling
-
0
19

If Speaker McCarthy pushes the debt ceiling bill through with Democrat votes as RINOs often do, the House Caucus has left open the possibility of a motion to vacate.  The deal he agreed to is called The Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023 even though it is irresponsible. [Read the bill below and see what you think]

To win the Speakership after a contentious battle, Kevin McCarthy agreed to vacate the Speakership under certain circumstances as part of the deal.

Kevin McCarthy is no Abraham Lincoln

McCarthy didn’t just agree to a horrendous ‘fisal irresponsibility bill’ deal; he tried to spin it as a big success story as Democrats reacted with surprise about how good the deal was for them. He said that Republicans gave away nothing, even as they gained almost nothing.

His dishonesty is unacceptable. He’s been in DC too long. He said he’d get rid of the 87,000 IRS agents and only got it down to 80,000. And where are the J6 tapes we were promised?

Maybe that is the best he or anyone can do. We will see if he has the votes.

WHO WILL MOVE FOR A MOTION TO VACATE?

Rep. Perry left a motion to vacate open as a possibility. Right now, he just wants to defeat the bill.

Rep. Tom Emmer, speaking for the more liberal members, doesn’t see the motion to vacate as a possibility. He sees the Republicans as a unified force going forward. The problem might be the actual voters. Will they see this as a betrayal?

Republicans need to show they stand for something other than wild spending that will soon destroy our country for our children and grandchildren. If this bill goes forward, we will be looking at $50 trillion in debt in ten years. We can’t survive with that kind of debt.

Rep. Chip Roy said the only one who will default is Joe Biden. The bill must be stopped. Rep. Roy said the government had grown 40% since COVID. This deal keeps that growth intact.

Rep. Nancy Mace is a hard “no.”

He takes no prisoners.

No Worries Here

Speaker McCarthy isn’t worried about the motion to vacate and looks confident about having the votes. If so, there is little doubt people will see this wild spending as a Republican issue nearly as much as it is a Democrat issue. Republicans aren’t supposed to be members of the uniparty.

READ THE BILL YOURSELF – LISTEN TO NO ONE. READ IT AND DECIDE

Fiscal Responsibility Act by Ryan King


