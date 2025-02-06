Possible EO to Fire Thousands at DHS

According to the Wall Street Journal, the White House might issue an executive order to fire thousands of U.S. Department of Health and Human Services workers, according to people familiar with the matter.

Under the order, the Food and Drug Administration, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and other health agencies would have to cut some employees.

The order could come as soon as next week, people familiar with the matter said, after workers can take a buyout, which is now delayed until the 10th thanks to a leftist judge. The terms of the order haven’t been finalized, and the White House could still decide against going forward with the plans.

The job cuts would affect the Department of Health and Human Services, which employs more than 80,000 people and includes the National Institutes of Health and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, in addition to the FDA and CDC.

The organization is a mess. Thanks to DEI, most of what they do is leftist propaganda.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Why Physical Precious Metals Are the Retirement Safe Haven Most Older Christians Seek Name Last name Email