Possibly 9,700 Out of 10,000 USAID Workers Will Be Fired

By
M Dowling
-
3
37

Reportedly, the Trump administration plans to retain only about 294 of the more than 10,000 to 14,000 employees worldwide at the US Agency for International Development (USAID). Three anonymous sources shared the plans with the New York Times.

Allegedly, the cuts were shared with agency leaders on a call on Thursday.

Those who will stay are those who specialize in health and humanitarian assistance. About 800 grants and contracts awarded through USAID were being canceled.

The State Department has not responded. This is occurring as the agency’s direct hires were all put on leave. Almost all contractors will see their work orders terminated. Foreign service officers will have 30 days to return to the United States.

One can easily see where this is headed. The agency is returning to what it was supposed to be: a humanitarian and health organization for people abroad. The slush fund and the money laundering are over. This is just one agency that has been used in this way for decades.

Politico lost $8.9 million and can’t pay staff. USAID was funding US and foreign media. Ron Paul on USAID:


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
3 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz