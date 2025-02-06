Possibly 9,700 Out of 10,000 USAID Workers Will Be Fired

Reportedly, the Trump administration plans to retain only about 294 of the more than 10,000 to 14,000 employees worldwide at the US Agency for International Development (USAID). Three anonymous sources shared the plans with the New York Times.

Allegedly, the cuts were shared with agency leaders on a call on Thursday.

Those who will stay are those who specialize in health and humanitarian assistance. About 800 grants and contracts awarded through USAID were being canceled.

The State Department has not responded. This is occurring as the agency’s direct hires were all put on leave. Almost all contractors will see their work orders terminated. Foreign service officers will have 30 days to return to the United States.

One can easily see where this is headed. The agency is returning to what it was supposed to be: a humanitarian and health organization for people abroad. The slush fund and the money laundering are over. This is just one agency that has been used in this way for decades.

I just cosponsored @RepGregSteube‘s bill to abolish the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). USAID sends billions of American tax dollars overseas. When it spends at home, it’s subsidizing subscriptions to left-leaning outlets like @politico. End USAID. pic.twitter.com/8RV4kBGiEp — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) February 6, 2025

USAID has updated its website informing everyone that they have been fired. Each and every single person both domestic and overseas, with exception to a few essential personnel. pic.twitter.com/O2sQudgCCY — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 6, 2025

This is the biggest SCAM ever on the American tax payers. USAID was able to hide it during Trump’s first term. Thank God he hired Elon to dig up the dirt. Nothing will get past @DOGE Nothing!!! pic.twitter.com/gMZ72glHW0 — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) February 6, 2025

Politico lost $8.9 million and can’t pay staff. USAID was funding US and foreign media. Ron Paul on USAID:

Nearly all mainstream media – WORLDWIDE – has been funded by the US government under USAID No wonder they all repeat the same things! pic.twitter.com/Cc1I5JZlm6 — Ron Paul (@RonPaul) February 6, 2025

