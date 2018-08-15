Potential 2020 Candidate Joe Biden Too Sick for the Fair

Former Vice President Joe Biden is under doctor’s orders to skip Democrat Day at the Illinois State Fair, Fox News reports.

Biden, 75, was scheduled to be the keynote speaker Thursday to boost J.B. Pritzker, a Democratic gubernatorial candidate, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Mr. Biden is sick and can’t travel.

“Everyone who knows Vice President Biden knows that he gives our party and our country his all, but unfortunately he is sick and is under doctor’s orders not to travel,” Doug House, president of the Illinois Democratic County Chair’s Association, said in a statement, according to CapitolFax.com.

The presence of Biden, considered a possible 2020 presidential contender, “will be noticeable at Thursday’s event,” the Sun-Times reported.

The tickets were sold out the first week and 700 more were on the waitlist. But the fair will go on.