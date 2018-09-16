Potential 2020 Candidate Labels 63 Million Trump Supporters

Vice President Joe Biden spoke to an LGBT Human Rights Campaign this weekend and he did his best to terrorize them. He falsely claimed the President uses the White House as a “bully pulpit against” them. He then described Trump supporters as something far worse than “a basket of deplorables”.

“I spent a lot of time traveling around the world and would speak out about this issue. I would be told it is cultural. Let me tell you something. Those who try to excuse this kind of discrimination in the name of culture, I say humanity’s humanity. It is a crime. Using religion or culture to discriminate, demonizing the community, individuals to score political points is no more justifiable around the world than it is here at home and our policies should reflect that.”

It’s hard to know exactly what he’s talking about but the audience loved it. He’s definitely playing identity politics.

TRUMP SUPPORTERS ARE “VIRULENT…DREGS OF SOCIETY”

Then he said, “Despite losing in the court of public opinion, these forces of intolerance, remain determined to undermine and roll the progress you all have made. This time, they, not you, have an ally in the White House. This time, they have an ally. They are a small percentage of the American people, virulent people – dregs of society…”

Watch:

