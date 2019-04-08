Potential US president Stacey Abrams declares an abortion law EVIL

Sunday on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” 2018 Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams said the Georgia “fetal heartbeat” bill that would ban abortion as soon as a doctor can detect a fetal heartbeat was “evil.”

How can limiting the extermination of a baby with a heartbeat be evil? That is a new one. Maybe Abrams should not be our moral arbiter. Her language is very extreme. She still says she won the Georgia gubernatorial race, although she lost by 50,000 votes.

While discussing a potential filming boycott in Georgia if the bill becomes law, Abrams said, “We have to be a state that is not only friendly to businesses we have to be friendly to the women who work in businesses. You should not have to worry about your ability to controlling your bodily autonomy because the governor has pushed such an abominable and evil bill that is so restrictive. It’s not only bad for morality and our humanity, it’s bad for business.”

It is only bad for business when Hollywood and their ilk are involved. The fact that they want to bully people into doing their bidding, without even a debate or a recognition of differing opinions, should concern everyone.

We aren’t saying we are promoting this law, but it’s certainly better than killing babies in the third trimester or after birth. A line need to be drawn. It’s unnerving to know that this woman is considered a viable candidate for President by Democrats. She is very far-left and she is dishonest at times and displays her peculiar moral code all the time.

Georgia is in part reacting to the late-term and infanticide movement in the Democrat Party. That sounds evil to a lot of people.

Wow! Stacey Abrams has a pro-abortion argument you haven’t heard yet: “We have to be friendly to businesses.” Abrams also calls protecting babies with detectable heartbeats: “abominable and evil.” pic.twitter.com/nBtCj5xxZR — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) April 8, 2019

So much of this amoral approach and confusion is taking place as leftist secularization replaces religion. Many believe Thomas Jefferson wasn’t religious but, still, he helped found a country based on Judeo-Christian values. They are generally good values and they have worked for this nation.

NO COUNTRY FOR GOD

We are getting a preview of what a nation without God looks like. According to the General Social Survey, the number of Americans without religion has risen 266 percent since 1991 [the Clinton era].

That puts it statistically on par with the number of Catholics or Evangelicals. People with no religion account for over 23 percent of the U.S. population as of 2018.

Catholics make up 23 percent and Evangelicals account for 22.5 percent.

That is not to say atheists can’t be as moral or more moral but religion has given people an underpinning of values that the far-left secularism cannot give them.