Potential Whistleblower Named But Not Proven

Eric Ciaramella, 33, was named as the likely whistleblower #1 by real clear investigations in a report by pro-Trump conservative reporter Paul Sperry. Sperry relied heavily on anonymous sources for his report but so does the mainstream. Still, the report makes the case very convincingly.

He is a Ukraine expert and his background matches the biographical details reported by The New York Times and other media outlets about the whistleblower.

Ciaramella marks off most of the boxes but The Washington Examiner said they found one significant error in the Sperry report. However, they did not specify what it was.

The whistleblower’s lawyers would not confirm or deny that Ciaramella is the whistleblower. They called the naming of the alleged whistleblower the “pinnacle of irresponsibility.”

Ciaramella is a Democrat and a resistance activist who is tied to Democrats, including Biden, Schiff, former CIA Director John Brennan, former Director of Intelligence James Clapper and former National Security Adviser Susan Rice.

If it is Ciaramella, that is a problem. He was expelled from the White House for leaking false stories — allegedly. We can’t confirm.

ACCUSED OF LEAKING

Eric Ciaramella joined the Central Intelligence Agency at some point during President Obama’s second term.

During his time with the National Security Council, Ciaramella also worked with then-Vice President Biden, who was working closely on Ukraine issues at the end of Obama’s time in office [and so was his son Hunter!]. Ciaramella is also listed as a guest at a 2016 luncheon to honor the prime minister of Italy, along with Biden.

Eric Ciaramella did not leave the National Security Council at the end of the Obama administration.

When Lt. General H.R. McMaster was named Trump’s new national security adviser, Ciaramella served as McMaster’s personal aide. In the summer of 2017, Ciaramella returned to the CIA, where he is still an active employee.

An email sent by Ciaramella while he was still assigned to the NSC was cited as a footnote in Robert Mueller’s report on the Trump investigation. The email was titled “(5/10/17 Email, Ciaramella to Kelly et al.),” but details of the email are not included in the redacted report.

Sperry said this is what the footnote was referencing:

In May 2017, Ciaramella went “outside his chain of command,” according to a former NSC co-worker, to send an email alerting another agency that Trump happened to hold a meeting with Russian diplomats in the Oval Office the day after firing Comey, who led the Trump-Russia investigation. The email also noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin had phoned the president a week earlier.

Contents of the email appear to have ended up in the media, which reported Trump boasted to the Russian officials about firing Comey, whom he allegedly called “crazy, a real nut job.”

In effect, Ciaramella helped generate the “Putin fired Comey” narrative, according to the research dossier making the rounds in Congress, a copy of which was obtained by RealClearInvestigations.

Ciaramella allegedly argued that “President Putin suggested that President Trump fire Comey,” the report said. “In the days after Comey’s firing, this presidential action was used to further political and media calls for the standup [sic] of the special counsel to investigate ‘Russia collusion.’ “

Ciaramella was accused of leaking while he worked with McMaster but there is no proof. However, there were and are a lot of leakers.

McMaster also worked with Abigail Grace and Sean Misko, both also Obama holdovers. Grace and Misko are now aides to Rep. Schiff.

MAYBE HE IS, MAYBE HE ISN’T

We don’t know if he is the whistleblower. A lot of people in D.C. seem to know and his name is the one mentioned most frequently, especially on social media. Sperry isn’t saying anything people haven’t seen of Twitter for weeks.

If he is the whistleblower, it matters because he is completely compromised as one who worked for Brennan, Biden, and McMaster, even if he’s not guilty as charged. He is merely a leaker if he’s the guy. We just don’t know, but this is why we need to know who the whistleblower is. We have to know the agenda of the leaker and the President needs to face his accuser.

The leaking continues but it has slowed down after Obama embeds were shipped out.

THE PRESIDENT WON’T BACK DOWN

Meanwhile, the President and his family are gearing up for the fight. They won’t back down. They’re tough.

President Trump called out the “Do Nothing Democrats” and the Impeachment Scam.”

While the Do Nothing Democrats FAIL the American People, and continue the Impeachment Scam, my Administration will continue to deliver REAL RESULTS, as seen over the past month, below! pic.twitter.com/dxjHusgiFX — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2019

His daughter Ivanka did even better in her own elegant way, quoting Thomas Jefferson who apparently went through the same misery.

“…surrounded by enemies and spies catching and perverting every word that falls from my lips or flows from my pen, and inventing where facts fail them.” -Thomas Jefferson’s reflections on Washington, D.C. in a letter to his daughter Martha.

Some things never change, dad! — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 31, 2019