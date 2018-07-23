Pothead of the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ Star Johnny Depp Gives a Bizarre Speech

Very weird Johnny Depp made a surprise appearance at San Diego Comic-Con. He turned up for the “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” panel this weekend. He managed to avoid his ex-wife who was also there. She has accused him of domestic abuse and had turned up bruised and battered by someone more than a year ago.

Depp, 55, showed up in costume as his character Gellert Grindelwald, which he plays in the upcoming “Fantastic Beasts” movie. The now blond haired-actor delivered a bizarre monologue before disappearing when the lights flickered.

“The great gift of your applause is not for me but for yourselves,” Depp said during his monologue. “Magic blooms only in rare souls. It is granted to those who live for higher purposes. What a world we would make for all of humanity. We, who live for freedom, for truth — the moment has come to rise up and take our rightful place in the world.”

It’s hard to know what exactly he is trying to say, but pot might have helped fuel the “higher being’s” bloviation.

It was followed by calls for impeachment from the cast which he gleefully enjoins.

The cast called for impeachment of the President or worse. Down with the patriarchy screamed one.

FANTASTIC BEASTS cast says they’d use real-life magic to impeach Trump. Joke about impeachment spells. Guy behind me is PISSED. “They had to ruin it.” — Jacob Hall (@JacobSHall) July 21, 2018

HE’S NOT LOOKING GOOD

He looks gaunt, unhealthy and sounds crazy these days. As for his alleged violence towards his ex-wife Amber Heard, he claims that is the reason for his thin appearance.

IMPEACH TRUMP

During the question-and-answer period, the cast on stage was asked what they would do if they had magic in real life. Beasts co-star Zoe Kravitz (who plays Leta Lestrange) quickly piped up and said she would “impeach Trump.” The remark met with some cheers, but some were very disappointed with the diversion into politics.

Dan Fogler (who portrays Jacob Kowalski) jumped into the conversation to joke that his magic word would be “Impeachius Maximus!”

Actor Ezra Miller (Credence Barebone), then jumped in, pandering to women, yelling, “Smash the patriarchy.”

Sounds like a lot of weirdos in that new Harry Potter spinoff, but they are actors after all. The author, J.K. Rowling, is also a leftist Trump hater.

Think I’ll skip the movie. Who needs them?

Johnny Depp has in the past suggested murdering the President, half-jokingly or not joking, who knows.