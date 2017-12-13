Potty Mouthed, Chameleon, Curse-tan Gillibrand-Shameless Hypocrite

Potty Mouthed Curse-tan

It was about 6 months ago that the junior senator from New York, Kirsten Gillibrand, made her first, rather clumsy grab for the big spotlight by dropping “F-bombs” during a recorded speech at New York University. Addressing a conference Ms. Gillibrand said, referring to President Trump’s time in the White House, “Has he kept his promises? No. F— no.” She also blabbed, “If we are not helping people, we should go the f— home.”

While that stunt likely fell wildly short of the political return she’d anticipated, it did give us an opportunity to have some light-hearted fun, by hyphenating her first name. Appropriately, and easily enough, Kirsten morphed into Curse-tan.

Political Chameleon

Those Americans who’ve only witnessed the more recent, far left, political positions of Senator Gillibrand might be shocked to learn how far right she was just a short 8 years ago.

As a member of the House of Representatives Gilly joined the conservative “Blue Dog Democrats”. After consistently voting pro-Second Amendment, boasting she slept with a gun under her bed, and that the family hunted their own Thanksgiving turkeys, the NRA gave her 100% rating.

Regarding immigration no less than the New York Times reported, “Ms. Gillibrand, a Democrat, opposed any sort of amnesty for illegal immigrants, supported deputizing local law enforcement officers to enforce federal immigration laws, spoke out against Gov. Eliot Spitzer’s proposal to allow illegal immigrants to have driver’s licenses and sought to make English the official language of the United States.”

But wait, there’s more! Curse-tan was a “…..co-sponsor of the SAVE Act, widely disparaged by immigrant advocates, which aims to crack down on illegal immigration with more border guards and surveillance technology, (and) accelerated deportations….”.

What about today’s hot debate over sanctuary cities? Gillibrand “sided in favor of bills that required adult occupants of affordable housing to provide proof of residency and that penalized cities that protected undocumented immigrants, such as New York.”

Ms. Gillibrand’s policies on guns and immigration sounded very much like those of conservative Senator Ted Cruz. She couldn’t be any further removed from those positions today.

Shameless Hypocrite

If the stunningly unprincipled policy flip flopping cited above isn’t enough to label Gillibrand a hypocrite, look at her attempt to mobilize the sexual harassment wave to her political advantage. When it became politically convenient, and she faced zero risk, Gilly tossed the Clintons overboard. Effortlessly discarding the memory of Bill and Hillary as her most powerful benefactors she said, roughly 19 years after the fact, William Jefferson Clinton should have “resigned”.

What’s equally revealing about the senator is the fainthearted path she took on harassment when she could actually face some risk. In her book “Off the Sidelines” Gillibrand claimed “that she has been often been sexually harassed in the U.S. Senate. She said one male colleague called her “porky”, and another….likes (his) girls chubby”. Curse-tan claimed an unnamed senator made that comment while squeezing her waist from behind. The key word here is unnamed, because even given her multiple accusations, Gillibrand has failied to follow the lead of courageous, authentic women whistle blowers by refusing to name so much as a single offender.

That remained true until Curse-tan claimed victimhood over President Trump’s tweeting, “she’d do anything for a campaign contribution”. She called it a “sexist smear”. Given the close scrutiny of both her pandering legislative history and casual disloyalty to loyal patrons it would seem “The Donald” was spot on in his assessment. And it’s got much more to do with Gillibrand’s cravenly hypocritical behavior than the fact she happens to be a woman.