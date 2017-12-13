Potty Mouthed, Chameleon, Curse-tan Gillibrand-Shameless Hypocrite

Potty Mouthed Curse-tan
It was about 6 months ago that the junior senator from New York, Kirsten Gillibrand, made her first, rather clumsy grab for the big spotlight by dropping “F-bombs” during a recorded speech at New York University. Addressing a conference Ms. Gillibrand said, referring to President Trump’s time in the White House, “Has he kept his promises? No. F— no.” She also blabbed, “If we are not helping people, we should go the f— home.”
While that stunt likely fell wildly short of the political return she’d anticipated, it did give us an opportunity to have some light-hearted fun, by hyphenating her first name. Appropriately, and easily enough, Kirsten morphed into Curse-tan.
Political Chameleon
Those Americans who’ve only witnessed the more recent, far left, political positions of Senator Gillibrand might be shocked to learn how far right she was just a short 8 years ago.
As a member of the House of Representatives Gilly joined the conservative “Blue Dog Democrats”. After consistently voting pro-Second Amendment, boasting she slept with a gun under her bed, and that the family hunted their own Thanksgiving turkeys, the NRA gave her 100% rating.
Regarding immigration no less than the New York Times reported, “Ms. Gillibrand, a Democrat, opposed any sort of amnesty for illegal immigrants, supported deputizing local law enforcement officers to enforce federal immigration laws, spoke out against Gov. Eliot Spitzer’s proposal to allow illegal immigrants to have driver’s licenses and sought to make English the official language of the United States.”
But wait, there’s more! Curse-tan was a “…..co-sponsor of the SAVE Act, widely disparaged by immigrant advocates, which aims to crack down on illegal immigration with more border guards and surveillance technology, (and) accelerated deportations….”.
What about today’s hot debate over sanctuary cities? Gillibrand “sided in favor of bills that required adult occupants of affordable housing to provide proof of residency and that penalized cities that protected undocumented immigrants, such as New York.”
Ms. Gillibrand’s policies on guns and immigration sounded very much like those of conservative Senator Ted Cruz. She couldn’t be any further removed from those positions today.
Shameless Hypocrite
If the stunningly unprincipled policy flip flopping cited above isn’t enough to label Gillibrand a hypocrite, look at her attempt to mobilize the sexual harassment wave to her political advantage. When it became politically convenient, and she faced zero risk, Gilly tossed the Clintons overboard. Effortlessly discarding the memory of Bill and Hillary as her most powerful benefactors she said, roughly 19 years after the fact, William Jefferson Clinton should have “resigned”.
What’s equally revealing about the senator is the fainthearted path she took on harassment when she could actually face some risk. In her book “Off the Sidelines” Gillibrand claimed “that she has been often been sexually harassed in the U.S. Senate. She said one male colleague called her “porky”, and another….likes (his) girls chubby”. Curse-tan claimed an unnamed senator made that comment while squeezing her waist from behind. The key word here is unnamed, because even given her multiple accusations, Gillibrand has failied to follow the lead of courageous, authentic women whistle blowers by refusing to name so much as a single offender.
That remained true until Curse-tan claimed victimhood over President Trump’s tweeting, “she’d do anything for a campaign contribution”. She called it a “sexist smear”. Given the close scrutiny of both her pandering legislative history and casual disloyalty to loyal patrons it would seem “The Donald” was spot on in his assessment. And it’s got much more to do with Gillibrand’s cravenly hypocritical behavior than the fact she happens to be a woman.
Again, I admire that you can live in that quagmire and keep your sanity. 🙂
There are still Republicans – RINOs but at least Republicans – where I live. It gets worse the closer you get to the city.
She had a good tutor. A puppet of Chuck Schumer. Can’t get more left than that. By the way, Terry, Suffolk was Republican when we moved here. Unfortunately, it’s not that easy to get out of this cesspool of corruption.
She is WOMAN, hear her roar…..oops! I forgot, she must be a delicate, fragile, little flower who can’t stand up for herself in a man’s world. It doesn’t work both ways, Gilli, you know the old saying, if you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen. All these women who claim to be feminists – strong, bold and accomplished – crumble like a potato chip if a man confronts them or goes near them. All of a sudden they can’t seem to take care of themselves and devolve into a puddle of mush. We know she’s nothing more than Chuckie’s “bitch” – let’s use a little profanity ourselves, since she seems so comfortable with it. She is no different than her mentor and every other politician who takes advantage of their position to further their own agenda, enrich themselves through shady deals, govern against the will of the people, and as President Trump so aptly put, “…do anything for a campaign contribution.” Also, in her curse-laden tirade she states that if “we are not helping people we should go the f– home.” Again, Ms. Gillibrand seems to be under the delusion that politicians “help” people – NOT! They destroy people. They destroy lives. And by the way, who wants their help? Government doesn’t help, it hinders. They are not in political office to “help” anyone. They are there to uphold constitutional law, whether Federal or State, and provide for the safety of the citizens of that state and not much more. But the body politic has become a self-sustaining monolithic entity, in and of itself, that seeks to retain its relevance by feeling the need to impose more and more laws upon the citizens. Gillibrand has learned well, and we all know where her mind is set at, and what her ultimate goal is. She wants to be where Trump is now, because after all, only a “woman” can run things correctly – and then there’d never be sexual harrassment again!! Right?
Boy the facts are out there and Mizzzzz Gillibrand cannot get away from what she has said or done. But, because she is a woman & a democrat, she can say what ever she wants.
Say… How come Curse-tan DIDN’T get upset when that repulsive, lecherous old coot “Dirty” Harry Reid was drooling all over himself when she came near him? You remember… back in 2010 when, according to Politico:
“Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid had an unusual form of praise for New York’s junior senator, Kirsten Gillibrand, this morning at the fundraiser Mayor Bloomberg hosted for him at his townhouse – referring to her as “the hottest member” as she sat just a few feet away, according to three sources.
The comment prompted Gillibrand to turn red, according to the sources, and created a bit of stir among the small crowd there.”
In the video above, this DO-NOTHING, ZERO ACCOMPLISHMENTS UpChuck Schumer sock puppet… who doesn’t go to the Senatorial Trangender Bathroom without first getting his permission… says “If we are not helping people, we should go the f— home.”
This dimwitted HYPOCRITE should take her own advice as soon as possible and RESIGN IN DISGRACE…
…instead, she is reportedly planning to run for President.
Welcome to the Liberal Mindset.
Thanks for that information! I didn’t know how much of a republican she used to be, for that matter how many of her fellow Democrats had those same opinions? I can’t stand all this vile hypocritical garbage being spewed by her. How the heck do we take our country back? She is the true sexist by knowing and allowing all of the assaults against fellow females; the true sexism that was taking place, then doing NOTHING!
The first order of business we need to undertake in order to get our country back is to REMOVE as many of the sellout RINO HACKS in the Republican Party as possible and replace them with Constitutional Conservatives and Trumpists. Yes, of course Leftwingers like Curse-tan, UpChuck, Fauxcahontas Warren, Pelosi and the ENE-Media are the main enemy… but we will NEVER be able to overcome them as long as the Cause of Limited Government that Constitutional Conservatives and Trumpists are fighting for is subverted by Establishment RINOs like Bob Corker, Lamar Alexander, Paul Ryan, Susan Collins… AND PETER KING.
I wished she had slept with the boom barrel in her posterior. Just a foul-mouthed Soro’s surrogate lying through he teeth projecting herself as something she is not.
