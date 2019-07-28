Powerful Dem PAC will remake local news into 2020 propaganda

A powerful Democrat PAC Priorities USA will launch an ad campaign that will repackage local news into Democratic propaganda. The goal is to buy the 2020 presidential victory on Facebook and Google.

The SuperPAC will funnel at least $1 million a month online in key swing states like Florida, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin. An “in-house ads team” will write “greater volumes of content” and post it on Facebook and Google.

They will spend $100 million.

This is the real election interference. The Russians only spent a hundred thousand on ridiculous ads.

Priorities USA Chairman Guy Cecil told Politico that “the point we’ve made is that Americans are experiencing Donald Trump’s economy in a way that is fundamentally different from the headlines.”

Really? Seriously? President Trump’s economy is excellent. It was anemic under Barack Obama.

Their plan is to take isolated incidents and make them seem like they are representative of the entire economy.

PRIORITIES USA IS NOW A HILLARY-BARACK OPERATION

The organization was created in April 2011 by former White House staffers Bill Burton and Sean Sweeney and backed by Democratic power brokers including Paul Begala, Harold Ickes, Jim Messina, and Ellen Malcolm. It arose from the ashes of the Democrats’ 2010 midterm outside spending deficit, Influence Watch reports.

Initially, the group received a tepid reaction from President Barack Obama and Democratic donors. However, in 2012, the President reversed that position and began to quietly support the group. During the 2012 cycle, the group raised and spent $66 million. However, four years later, entrenched behind Hillary Clinton and with President Obama in support, Priorities USA Action became the most well funded Super PAC in history.