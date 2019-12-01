Powerful group demands we abolish ICE to protect fake foreign students

A Soros-funded open borders group is infuriated that ICE set up a fraudulent university to catch fake students coming to the United States from foreign lands under the guise of wanting an education.

It’s important to note that the student visa program is abused. Many overstay their visas and many don’t come for education. It’s a ruse, and ICE is trying to do something about it.

ICE’s fraudulent university was non-existent but the foreigners signing up had no problem with that.

THEY’RE APPALLED, WANT ICE ABOLISHED

United We Dream found it appalling and wants these dishonest students in the United States. The group is now demanding the abolishment of ICE. They don’t want any interior enforcement.

“All year, ICE has been running a fraudulent university to bait and arrest (mostly Indian) immigrants looking for a chance at higher education,” the group wrote on Twitter. “They’ve arrested 250 people. This agency is vile. We need to #AbolishICE!”

This far-left group wants amnesty and open borders and works closely with the Soros-funded American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA). Both are very far-left.

Tens of thousands of students go to these mills or completely fraudulent universities at any given time.

