Powerless Police Mocked over Suicides as Antifa Rules Portland

It’s hard to get the truth about the right-wingers at the Portland rally Saturday because the media lies about anyone on the right and tries to paint everyone to the right of CNN as an extremist and a white supremacist. They treat Antifa kindly.

One thing is clear the mayor is supposed to protect the people and stop trouble in its tracks, not brace for it.

Portland is lawless, run by anarchist communists as Antifa defines themselves, and it’s not the only city like this.

Mayor Wheeler thinks he did a great job minimizing the violence by inaction.

NO POLICE INTERACTION EXCEPT WHEN NECESSARY

Video Update 6 – The demonstration in downtown Portland has now been declared a civil disturbance. Individuals gathered in the SW Park and Morrison area must now leave the area immediately. Transcript: https://t.co/avlUi2YZ7x #PPBAlert pic.twitter.com/tuqX2O3peq — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 17, 2019

Portland Police kept separating the right and left-wing groups but retreated for Antifa.

Portland police are retreating from Antifa:#PortlandProtest pic.twitter.com/AeAsyH5j9u — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 17, 2019

Police officers were supposed to render aid quickly but that didn’t seem to happen. Officers were present but stayed by their cars when a man was knocked unconscious.

Antifa is spreading the rumor that this was a biking accident and it clearly wasn’t. Then they noted the tape around his wrists and called him a snowflake on Twitter.

You’re such a lying ass instigator and a fake journalist. No police were there? Who were these people at the end of the video? Who threw the first punch? Why do you leave out the part that he was supposedly looking for a fight and calling people faggots? pic.twitter.com/Q8j83fgn45 — Bebest Notabooly (@BNotabooly) August 18, 2019

Here we have Antifa chanting “ACAB, all cops are bastards!” Never forget: CNN’s Chris Cuomo praised this same group and went as far as comparing them to soldiers storming the beaches of Normandy pic.twitter.com/nae36Ys0zp — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) August 17, 2019

POLICE WERE MOCKED OVER SUICIDES

Antifa mocked police.

“Last year, more cops died by suicide than in the line of duty!” one activist yelled. “It’s because you all know your job is morally inept and ethically bankrupt. You know you’re a parasite, so shoot yourselves! Suicide is the only way out!”

Meanwhile, the other Antifa member mocked the officers over their allegedly low IQ.

“You’re perpetuating a system of white supremacy as a white or as a non-white. … Now, don’t be upset that they won’t hire smart people. Don’t be upset. It’s the process of the system of white supremacists to use the low IQ to fight their ways,” he said.

At around noon, the rally leaders were told by the police liaison officer that leftist counter-protest groups surrounded the rally and were approaching. Why didn’t the police stop them???

The rally leaders ended the rally at that point and made their move to leave.

Antifa threw projectiles at the buses. When the right-wing left, Antifa continued to march in the streets, moving downtown, continuing skirmishes.

Ignoring police commands to stay on the sidewalks, the counter-protester crowds moved throughout the downtown, engaging in confrontations with individuals who were somehow perceived to be against the leftist cause.

In many cases, the police would simply leave.

SIGHTS AND SOUNDS OF ANTIFA-PROUD BOYS ‘PROTEST’

Notice how CNN downplays how bad Antifa is, which their network has repeatedly defended. CNN refers to them as “left-wing … protesters,” while they refer to the other group as “far-right … extremists” Antifa is far-left and they are extremists https://t.co/WBraIDERVU — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 18, 2019

Antifa chased the right-wingers.

Crowd near SW 1st & Taylor is following apparent right wing supporters, chanting ‘Go home, Nazis.’ pic.twitter.com/Q8AwT6jKJo — The Oregonian (@Oregonian) August 17, 2019

Antifa and friends say the man on the bus had the hammer. He was using it in self-defense. Andy Ngo said it was grabbed by Antifa and used to hurt others.

Photo of one of the men on the black bus after he was beaten, maced and had a hammer thrown at his torso during the antifa attack. pic.twitter.com/XPK4z8IbgJ — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) August 18, 2019

Mob started hitting the buses when they saw who was inside. Some masked people opened a case that contained rocks or cement, which they used as projectiles. When the bus door was opened, one man inside used a hammer to fight back but it was stolen & hurled inside at one of them. https://t.co/KdwlqzHmDz pic.twitter.com/sbDwb51GOI — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) August 18, 2019

Alternate angle shows the man in the “Sparta” costume and the female being surrounded & chased. One of the people charge after them with a glass bottle in-hand. https://t.co/CWYuaojQod pic.twitter.com/JZ6uXYd1Nw — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) August 18, 2019

The man being arrested here appears to be wearing the same clothes (sans helmet) as one of the antifa men beating the people in the black bus earlier. His shirt says, “BETA CUCK 4 LYFE.” https://t.co/AtF6H4P5qb — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) August 18, 2019