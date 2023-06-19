PragerU Releases “Unwoke Inc.” Documentary

by Mark Schwendau

PragerU has released a new short (17-minute) documentary, “Unwoke Inc,” that addresses the questions on so many Americans’ minds these days. What is up with all this wokeness, and who is behind it?

From the movie bio:

“Why has everyone and everything gone woke? From iconic beer companies to your favorite retail brands, wokeism has infiltrated nearly every aspect of our culture. In PragerU’s short documentary, Unwoke Inc., Amala Ekpunobi embarks on a cross-country journey to speak with pro-American leaders and entrepreneurs in business, academia, sports, and finance to understand how we got here and what we can do to fight back and win against the woke industrial complex.

“Featuring interviews with Vivek Ramaswamy (author of Woke, Inc.), Jeremy Boreing (Jeremy’s Razors), Amanda Ensing (Elevate Beauty), Jonathan Isaac (NBA and UNITUS apparel), and Michael Farris (founder of Patrick Henry College), Unwoke Inc. proves that you can push back and make a cultural impact by providing non-woke alternatives in academia, culture, and business. Together, we can innovate and create businesses that are good for society and good for America.”

One of the most interesting parts of this documentary, for me, was an interview with Michael Farris who started Patrick Henry College in Washington, D.C. He did so to rival the Ivory League colleges, where wokeism was born and perpetuated. His liberal arts college is now 20 years old.

Narrator and interviewer Amala Ekpunobi asks him, “Where do you think wokeness started? What’s your theory there?”

Farris responds, “Where I was seeing it mostly was in the schools of education. They were teaching, ‘There is no truth.’, but what they meant was, ‘We’re going to undermine the objective truth you believe in and pretend all truth is relative and we’re going to follow that up eventually with our truth.’ And that ideal is, ‘Now we are going to jamb our truth down your throat, and you better kneel.’”

He likens what is going on to tyranny and totalitarianism. He says we are rapidly leaving our Democratic Republic due to the brainwashing and gaslighting of the left with this wokeness initiative.

Ekpunobi interviews the Daily Wire’s CEO, Jeremy Boreing who has lashed out recently at the woke culture by coming out with Jeremy’s Chocolates, which we reported on previously.

Boreing came forward after Hershey Chocolates became woke with their Her-She bars to enforce the pronouns issue of today. The Daily Wire is for and about reporting actual truths rather than promoting the fantasyland of the left.

OPINION:

Tolerance and respect are a good thing up to that point when the left crosses the line and tries to rewrite over God’s truths with their lies. Here are some examples that anger most Americans of today of both political parties:

There are only two genders beginning at birth, and therefore, there are only two types of pronouns associated with those genders. Men pretending to be women (trans women) for the objective of competing in women’s sports are patently unfair to biological women as it marginalizes them and constitutes a charade for and about cheating (and maybe getting to see actual naked women in the locker room as a heterosexual man pretending to be a woman). God made human sexuality for procreation, and that can only happen when a man and woman engage in intercourse according to God’s divine plan.

So many American companies have been stung by ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance). Newsweek did an excellent article on this last November, found here: “ESG Is a Woke Scam Infecting Our Corporations and Changing Our Nation | Opinion” – Newsweek

So the “S” for “Social” where programs like “Drag Queen Story Hour” come in, we are to all accept and embrace as part of the post-Covid-19 “new normal.” The problem is people of religious faith find this behavior offensive and against their religious beliefs and refuse to accept it as any version of normal at all.

As a result, company values have tanked, and stock market investors holding stocks in these companies who decided to embrace ESG have taken substantial financial losses. This brings up a very interesting legal question Elon Musk recently brought up at Fortune: “Elon Musk blasts ESG as ‘the devil’ after tobacco stocks beat Tesla in sustainability indexes.”

Musk has also brought up the very interesting legal concept that corporate boards who have decided to go woke and embrace ESG practices could now be legally liable for tanking investors’ stocks. Corporate boards are expected to act as fiduciaries or stewards of investors’ money.

Copyright © 2023 by Mark S. Schwendau

~~~

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He is a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

