PRE-DETERMINED! Kim Foxx interfered the Jussie Smollett case weeks before

Illinois prosecutor Kim Foxx was responsible for informally overseeing the bungled prosecution of disgraced ‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett. She appears to have dropped the charges without cause, and she interfered weeks before the decision was made.

Foxx seems to have wanted the charges against him dropped because he was an irrelevant, washed-up celebrity who’d merely lied to the police. That is an absurd excuse, just like her claims of racism against her are absurd. This has NOTHING to do with her race.

Two-and-a-half weeks before the charges were dropped by her assistant Joe Magats, Foxx exchanged internal texts and emails interfering in the case. The exchanges were obtained via a public records request filed by the Chicago Tribune.

According to the Tribune, the texts show that following Smollett’s indictment in February, Foxx — who informally recused herself from the case after she allowed an Obama-affiliated political operative to interfere — complained to her top assistant, Joseph Magats, about his excessive charges.

“Sooo……I’m recused, but when people accuse us of overcharging cases…16 counts on a class 4 (felony) becomes exhibit A,” she wrote in one text message on March 8.

“Pedophile [R. Kelly] with 4 victims 10 counts. Washed up celeb who lied to cops, 16 (counts) … Just because we can charge something doesn’t mean we should,” she reportedly added.

Dropping the case caused a widespread backlash, particularly from the Chicago police chiefs union and Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

“It makes no sense,” Emanuel said to CNN host Wolf Blitzer at the time. “It makes no legal sense. It makes no common sense. And this is an abomination of my sense of justice.”

The police chiefs echoed the sentiment. The police department’s hard work was for nothing. The case was pre-determined.