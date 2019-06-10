President blasts the Chamber! “The only thing I care about is our country”

Neil Bradley is the Executive Vice President and Chief Policy Officer with the US Chamber of Commerce. He was on Varney & Co. and shared the usual leftist blather about sending money to the Northern Triangle and negotiating, but not with tariffs. Using tariffs is wrong, Bradley said.

Nothing Bradley said is true. He could not be more wrong and he is always wrong on the welfare of the country.

After Trump announced tariffs Mexico froze the bank accounts of human traffickers and started sending 6,000 soldiers to the border with Guatemala.

RUSH LIMBAUGH EXPLAINED WHY THE CHAMBER IS WRONG

Rush blasted the Chamber today also, especially the Executive VP of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Myron not-so-Brilliant.

He characterized his second-class thinking: “This is the exact thinking, the United States is second class, the United States cannot puff ourselves up, the United States cannot act like a superpower, the United States cannot threaten, the United States cannot intimidate, the United States — we’ve gotta back off.”

He also blasted the crazy idea that we’re “weaponizing tariffs.”

“So the United States staking out a negotiating position for its own benefit is considered weaponization? The increase of threats on our economy? What threat on our economy? “Well, Mr. Limbaugh, the threat that if the Mexicans didn’t agree.” It was the Mexicans that were gonna be hurt if they didn’t agree.”

“And all this is doing is making Mexico follow existing protocols and meet current obligations that we have allowed them to go lax on because we have not pressed our case because that’s not right. “It creates uncertainty, Joe, with our trading partners.” Yeah, it upsets the applecart where we’ve also been taking it on the chin, creates uncertainty. Yeah, they’re scared we might be coming after them now to level the playing field.”

On Monday President Trump called into CNBC’s Squawk Box to discuss several topics including the open border with Mexico. He beat up the Chamber with their own fecklessness.

President Trump ripped the US Chamber of Commerce.

“I’m a member of the U.S. Chamber, maybe I’ll have to rethink that because when you look at it, the chamber is probably more for the companies and the people that are members than they are for our country,” Trump said.

The president called CNBC after Myron Brilliant warned on CNBC that Trump’s tariff threats would hurt trade with the United States. Brilliant said he was weaponizing tariffs. These people don’t think out of the box — they’re establishment drones.

The President said The Chamber of Commerce had opposed his proposed policies for years, warning them that they were making a big mistake by opposing his use of tariffs.

“Frankly, I’ve never had support from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce because they know where I stand on these things. I don’t need money, I don’t care about these things. The only thing I care about is our country,” Trump said.

And there you have it. The President stands almost alone, except for some Republicans, fighting for the United States.