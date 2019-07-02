President Booker Will “Virtually Eliminate” [Illegal] Immigrant Detention

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), a 2020 White House hopeful, on Tuesday unveiled a plan that would “virtually eliminate” [illegal] immigration detention if he is elected in 2020, his campaign said.

Booker, like all Democrats conflates illegal immigration with legal immigration. It is clear that no legal immigrants are held in detention.

On Day of his presidency, he will — by fiat — directs the Department of Homeland Security to mandate detention facilities meet civil detention standards of the American Bar Association.

He would also end the use of for-profit detention facilities, limit the amount of time immigrants spend in detention centers and ensure immigrations get better access to legal counsel [at taxpayer expense so they can fight any efforts to deport them].

In addition, the report stated that Booker’s immigrant-friendly plan would achieve the following:

Undo the Trump administration’s move to eliminate protections for so-called “Dreamers”

Undo the administration’s “Muslim travel ban” and “expand pathways for refugees and those seeking asylum” by removing barriers to asylum, increase the cap on refugees and up border staffing for interviewing those seeking asylum.

There is no Muslim travel plan, another lie. Countries Barack Obama and George Bush put under bans are the same countries the President restricted.

Booker posted a summary of his plan on Twitter Tuesday morning, writing, “NEW: I’m introducing a plan to fix our broken immigration system—without Congress.” He listed the following:

Reforming our broken immigration system should:

Treat immigrants, refugees and asylum seekers with dignity Address the root causes of the migration and refugee crisis Expand protections for immigrants and roll back Trump’s anti-immigrant policies Modernize immigration and reform ICE and CBP

NEW: I’m introducing a plan to fix our broken immigration system—without Congress. https://t.co/PFCuvn4yOg pic.twitter.com/d8hyHlZjYG — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) July 2, 2019

Democrats keep moving further and further left. They are calling for open borders but don’t dare say they are.

He should go campaign in Mexico like Beto, the fake Hispanic.