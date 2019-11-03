President Calls Out CNN for Protecting the Anonymity of the ‘Whistleblower’

President Trump called out CNN Sunday for not releasing the name of the whistleblower. Media and Democrats are refusing to name the whistleblower under the guise that such a revelation would put the whistleblower in danger.

“They know who it is! You know who it is, you just don’t want to report it. CNN knows who it is, but you don’t want to report it. And, you know, you’d be doing the public a service if you did,” the President said to the reporters gathered on the White House lawn.

“The whistleblower gave a very inaccurate report, and as you know, certain of the media released information about a man that they said is the whistleblower. I don’t know if that’s true or not,” said Trump, listing people the whistleblower was allegedly associated with. “He was like a big anti-Trump person, hated Trump, and they said terrible things! Now I don’t know if that’s true or not but that was reported by some of the media, you’ll have to find out.”

“I don’t know why the media’s not on it,” he said. “He gave a report, he or she but according to the newspapers, it’s a he. They think they know, they know who it is.”

“You know who it is, you just don’t want to report it,” said Trump looking right at the reporters. Then he pointed directly to a reporter and said: “CNN knows who it is, you, you don’t want to report it.”

“And you know, you’d be doing the public a service if you did,” he said.

The President has the right to face his accuser.

THE ACCUSER WILL DEIGN TO GIVE WRITTEN ANSWERS

The so-called whistleblower, who has no first-hand information, now says he is willing to answer questions in writing and anonymously. He will have the help of his lawyers to record the answers.

He should come out of hiding, and sit for a cross-examination, in the open. His identity must be revealed. We know he’s a Democrat with ties to a 2020 presidential candidate, and he worked with Joe Biden and the Obama administration in the White House. His background — who he is — matters.

It’s unlikely he is even serious about this.

Democrats want to just forget about the whistleblower now that the man launched the impeachment inquiry. They don’t need him any longer.