President condemned for ‘mocking’ Greta but they tried to destroy Nicholas

The media is using a handicapped Swedish child as a political pawn in the climate change takeover. Her parents have been enriched by it, although they claim she came up with it on her own.

The President responded and it didn’t go over well with the left, who decried his mocking of a child. She’s a leader for the world when it comes to climate but if she’s criticized, it’s an injustice, says the woke generation.

He wasn’t mocking Greta, he was mocking the parents and the left who exploit her.

She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see! https://t.co/1tQG6QcVKO — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019

She looks angry and even notes in her speeches that she should be in school and behaving like other children her age.

The left believes it’s okay to destroy the reputation of conservative children, but you can’t say a word about a girl who has been put into the public eye to overturn capitalism.

YOU CAN DESTROY THE CATHOLIC SCHOOL BOY

Take Nicholas Sandmann as a case in point. He was relentlessly mocked by a far-left Native-American and an insane rogue group of black agitators, only to be vilified in the media. His crimes were really his wearing of a ‘Make America Great Again’ hat and attending a pro-life event with a Catholic School.

This child, Greta Thunberg is a tool of the left. She is autistic, OCD, and ADHD and should be learning how to enjoy life. Instead, the left and her parents have made her into an angry climate change leader who spews utter nonsense.

The hysterical climate change extremism is the result of the hard left’s extreme desire to overturn capitalism and hand over all control to one party.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s former chief of staff Saikat Chakrabarti recently explained that the movement isn’t about the climate. During an interview with The Washington Post, Chakrabarti said, “The interesting thing about the Green New Deal is it wasn’t originally a climate thing at all.” Then he asked, “Do you guys think of it as a climate thing? Because we really think of it as a how-do-you-change-the-entire-economy thing.”

COULDN’T TOUCH HOGG THE CHILD EITHER

The left did the same thing with David Hogg, the extreme left-wing Parkland high school student who is continually described as a survivor although he was nowhere near the killer and wasn’t in the building where the killer executed innocent people. The right was told they could not criticize him as they used him for extensive PR against the Second Amendment.

That’s called fascism.