President Considers an Executive Order on Social Media Bias

Conservatives and some religious groups are being censored and it’s getting worse as we approach the 2020 elections. Google, Facebook, Twitter, and others are silencing political opinions they don’t like. Just this week, Team Mitch, the McConnell campaign team, was locked out of their account for posting video clips of people outside Mitch’s house threatening him and cursing, disturbing the entire neighborhood.

Something has to be done and the President is considering an executive order to do something about it. He will use “all regulatory and legislative solutions” available to him to correct the problem.

There is a draft executive order but it’s still in “flux,” Politico reports.

“If the internet is going to be presented as this egalitarian platform and most of Twitter is liberal cesspools of venom, then at least the president wants some fairness in the system,” the White House official said. “But look, we also think that social media plays a vital role. They have a vital role and an increasing responsibility to the culture that has helped make them so profitable and so prominent.

The President announced he would do something at the social media summit.

According to Politico, there isn’t much they can do in terms of regulations. He is very limited by the First Amendment.

The Justice Department has announced a sweeping antitrust review of whether tech giants are harming competition or stifling innovation, antitrust cases is not a means by which they can monitor speech.

Republicans and the FTC do not see a role for government in controlling speech.

These tech giants need to be broken up, not regulated, or they will become our rulers. They have too much power. That’s just an opinion.