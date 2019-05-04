President, Don Jr respond to social media censorship, so does Tucker

Facebook and Instagram have banned Alex Jones, Paul Nehlen, Paul Joseph Watson, Laura Loomer, Milo Yiannopoulos, and Louis Farrakhan.

Watson, Loomer, Yiannopoulos have not violated the terms of the platform and they are extremely tame on social media.

We don’t know much about Alex Jones and we know less about Paul Nehlen, however, we do know there is no equivalence whatsoever between Paul Joseph Watson, Laua Loomer, Milo Yiannopoulos and the vicious anti-Semite, anti-white, anti-cop Louis Farrakhan. The media has described all four as “far-right extremists.”

The only dangerous one in all this is Louis Farrakhan, and Louis Farrakhan has always been tied to the Democratic Party.

To be clear, Watson/Loomer/Yiannopoulos aren’t extremists. That’s especially true of Watson. Loomer and Yiannopoulos sometimes curse and stage stunts outside social media but they are not dangerous and their views are not extreme. Personally, I don’t like their stunts but there is no need to ban them and take away their rights. They should be debated, not banned.

Farrakhan meanwhile is a far-left extremist. The Democratic Party is extreme and dangerous.

FARRAKHAN LABELED RIGHT-WING BY THE LYING MEDIA

The most absurd and evil media spin in all this is Farrakhan labeled “far-right” by the MSM. Farrakhan hates, literally hates the right-wing. He’s left-wing and has been tied to the Democrat Party for decades.

The Atlantic published a piece called, “Instagram and Facebook Ban Far-Right Extremists.” The publication grouped Farrakhan in as a far-right extremist.

The Poynter Institute published a list of 515 websites that they labeled fake news and worse. They were almost all right-wing. It’s been temporarily taken down until they can fashion rules that justify it. It won’t be long.

THE PRESIDENT RESPONDS

Still publishing on Facebook are white haters, Antifa, and some groups considered terrorists in countries like India.

The President said he is monitoring the situation and is aware that it’s getting worse. But it’s not only Diamond and Silk. Even a smaller site like the Sentinel is harassed and hidden from view.

Look at the list on this link that Poynter Institute published to see who will be de-platformed next.

I am continuing to monitor the censorship of AMERICAN CITIZENS on social media platforms. This is the United States of America — and we have what’s known as FREEDOM OF SPEECH! We are monitoring and watching, closely!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2019

The wonderful Diamond and Silk have been treated so horribly by Facebook. They work so hard and what has been done to them is very sad – and we’re looking into. It’s getting worse and worse for Conservatives on social media! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2019

THE PRESIDENT’S SON RESPONDS

The President’s son mentioned James Woods who is banned a second time. They won’t let him back on until he deletes his tweet about the left trying to destroy Trump. Woods wrote, “If you try to kill the king, you better not miss. #HangThemAll. You can read about that and his other suspension here. If he is suspended a third time, he could be banned permanently.

So surprised to see Conservative thinkers like James Woods banned from Twitter, and Paul Watson banned from Facebook! https://t.co/eHX3Z5CMXb — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2019

We are glad they are watching, but we need him to do something SOON! It is happening and it’s bad. Where the HELL is CONGRESS?

The left has every intention of taking every right-winger off the social media platforms. This is going on as the Demcorats and their media lie through their teeth and as they demonize the right.

The purposeful & calculated silencing of conservatives by @facebook & the rest of the Big Tech monopoly men should terrify everyone. It appears they’re taking their censorship campaign to the next level. Ask yourself, how long before they come to purge you? We must fight back. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 3, 2019

TUCKER ADDRESSES THE SITUATION AND THE TRAITOROUS MEDIA

Fox News host Tucker Carlson warned on Friday night that Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook, is essentially “prescribing which political opinions you’re allowed to have” and “which conversations all of us in this country can have about America.”

“Keep in mind that nobody voted for Mark Zuckerberg,” the FNC host added. “He is 34 years old. He is completely cut off from reality. He is worth $72 billion. Yet, he can single-handedly make the First Amendment irrelevant after 250 years.”

He pointed out at one point that Repubicans won’t win another election with this type of censorship.

Carlson also addressed the left-wing media’s approval of the ban.

“Here is the most amazing thing of all,” he said. “The media thinks that is great. Journalists are supposed to defend free speech. You would think that is their job since they make a living from it.”

Yet so-called “journalists” responded to FB’s ban joyfully. They want all with whom they disagree to be SILENCED!

Antifa group hangs Trump effigy, calls for “military action” against conservatives Not banned by Facebook https://t.co/9zIXxavoBv — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) May 3, 2019