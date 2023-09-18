President Donald Trump Appears on NBC’s Meet the Press

Opinion in this article

by Mark Schwendau

NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Kristen Welker sat down with former President Donald Trump for an interview to discuss political topics, including abortion, a potential running mate, his legal troubles, the war in Ukraine, interest rates, and more. NBC News reports they have also invited President Joe Biden to an interview with Welker.

Welker opened with a statement, “There are a number of things that make your campaign unprecedented. You are the first former president to run for re-election in more than a hundred years. You are facing four indictments. You have an incredibly significant lead in the GOP primary polls. But I want to ask you this, Mr. President: Why do you want to be president again?”’

President Trump was ready with his from-the-heart answer, “Well, it’s a very simple answer, and I can give it very easily. It’s called: ‘Make America Great Again.’ Our country is in serious trouble. I don’t think we’ve ever been so low in terms of, certainly, opinion, world opinion, and country opinion.

“People are devastated. They look at what’s happening with millions of people coming in, millions of illegal immigrants coming into our country, flooding our cities, flooding the countryside. I think the number is going to be 15 million people by the time you end this — by the end of this year; I think the real number’s going to be 15 million people.

“They come from prisons. They come from mental institutions – insane asylums. They say, ‘Sir, please don’t use that term,’ but it’s true. They’re terrorists at a level — you know, it was very interesting, on NBC, I saw a poll, and I saw some statistics, and it said in 2019, there were no terrorists. They caught no terrorists. There was nothing that they saw. There was no anything. And now, this year, it’s a record number like they’ve never seen before.

“So, we did a great job at the border. We did a great job with the military. We did a great job with inflation. We had essentially no inflation. We had a great economy. And we didn’t have an Afghanistan disaster. We were getting out, but we were going to get out with dignity and pride, not the way they got out. That was a surrender, and an embarrassment, and horrible.

“We gave $85 billion worth of equipment to the Taliban. We had death, so much death, and so much horrible destruction. And it was a terrible thing. I think it was the lowest point in the history of our country. Now, with all of that, we can change it, and we can make America great again. And that’s why I’m doing this.”

NBC’s Welker did her homework and asked good questions on a wide range of topics, from President Trump’s charge of a “two-tier” justice system to the open borders of Joe Biden, to those running against him in the Republican Party, as well as his four recent indictments.

What she did wrong, though, was she was terribly rude in interrupting the former president and seemingly was out to entrap President Trump in “gotcha questions” rather than an honest quest for his opinions and the truth of all the different matters of our time. She was often guilty of gaslighting in spreading the MSM narrative of lies and deceit.

Two areas where former President Trump seemingly really “owned” Welker were when she brought up the election fraud issue in the 2020 Election and the January 6 Capitol unrest.

Regarding the election, Welker seemingly wanted to get President Trump to admit there was no election fraud, and he knows that, but President Trump turned the tables on her.

“Excuse me. Mollie Hemingway, who’s highly respected and great, she wrote a book, a bestselling book called ‘Rigged.’”

Welker made several attempts to cut Trump off by interrupting him, but he was insistent on finishing his comment and thought.

In the matter of the unrest of January 6, 2021, at the Capitol, he laid the blame for that fiasco squarely at the feet of then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“But wait a minute. I offered 10,000 people to the mayor of Washington D.C. and Nancy Pelosi, both of them, Nancy Pelosi, and to the mayor of Washington. And they turned it down flat. And the police commissioner was very nasty about it to her. And he testified. And here’s what happened. The January 6th un-Select Committee of thugs and horrible people, the un-Select Committee destroyed all the evidence. Did you know that?”

Welker tried to argue with President Trump on the destruction of evidence, but Trump was polite but insistent that this was not conjecture or opinion but a fact. As a matter of fact, that committee themselves admitted publically they no longer have any documented evidence of their proceedings, so Welker flew in the fact of what is now common knowledge in this matter.

Trump correctly insists he did nothing wrong and holds fast to the fact that he will be acquitted of all charges brought against him in all four indictments.

An example of the rudeness and strangeness of the interview was in this exchange between Welker and President Trump. In the matter of Joe Biden’s business with his son Hunter Biden, when Joe Biden was Vice President.

Welker seemingly used a one-two punch of gaslighting followed by a change of topic throughout this exchange, which was humorous and interesting. Neither punch ever landed on Trump.

Full Transcript of NBC’s Kristen Welker’s wide-ranging interview with former President Donald Trump on Meet the Press.

CONCLUSION:

All in all, this was one of the best hours of television I have watched in a long time. It made me look forward to seeing President Trump televised in the courtrooms of Atlanta, New York, and Washington, D.C. He won’t be just a hostile witness for prosecuting attorneys Willis, Bragg, and Smith; he will be, as the youth say these days, SAVAGE!

