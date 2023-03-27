President Donald Trump Blasts the Legal Community in Waco Rally!

by Mark Schwendau

One of the most fascinating aspects of President Trump’s first presidential rally speech of 2023 was his attack on legal decisions made against him that seem unconstitutional and/or illegal. Some of what is occurring against former President Trump is unprecedented and unexplained.

One example he cited was the Supreme Court’s decision of last fall, which ended a long-running dispute over Congress’ access to former President Donald Trump’s taxes. In an unsigned order, the court denied Trump’s last-ditch effort to prevent the House Ways and Means Committee from obtaining copies of his tax returns from the IRS.

Trump took to his Truth Social media platform to blast the decision just as Democrats pressed the Treasury Department to turn over the documents as quickly as possible. But the clock had almost run out for Democrats to make use of the financial information Trump had withheld for so long, as the media likes to claim. In truth, he promised to release his tax returns when the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) was done auditing him, claiming they had been auditing him every year for almost 20 years. Presumably, since Donald Trump is a man of his word, that audit is ongoing.

In 2016, Trump broke with a long-standing tradition of presidential nominees releasing their tax returns to show their business dealings were all above board. He did this at the time saying because he was in the middle of an IRS audit. In fact, he had been consistently audited for many years, year after year, which he took as another form of government harassment. After Democrats took control of the House in the 2018 midterms, Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., asked the IRS to provide Trump’s tax return information.

A 1924 law holds that Ways and Means is one of three congressional committees that can request the taxes of any individual from the IRS, even the president. Federal law — 26 U.S. Code § 6103 — mandates that the Treasury secretary “shall furnish” tax returns of any individual for private review by the chairmen of the House and Senate tax committees. Committee sources could find no evidence that it had ever been used to obtain somebody’s tax return prior to former President Trump. Interestingly the Treasury Department had previously refused the Democrats’ request arguing it was simply a political ploy to try to find something to embarrass President Trump.

But Neal made clear in a statement about his initial request that there was a legislative purpose at work:

“The IRS has a policy of auditing the tax returns of all sitting presidents and vice presidents, yet little is known about the effectiveness of this program. On behalf of the American people, the Ways and Means Committee must determine if that policy is being followed and, if so, whether these audits are conducted fully and appropriately. In order to fairly make that determination, we must obtain President Trump’s tax returns and review whether the IRS is carrying out its responsibilities.”

If this were true and sincere, where is the audit of Joe Biden with his windfall from China thanks to his son, Hunter Biden?

Where President Trump was wronged in this matter by both the Democrats of Congress and the justice system, which has gone unreported by the mainstream media are these two major points:

President Trump, as president and as a candidate for the office, was under no legal requirement to release his tax returns to the public. His condition of holding the IRS responsible for their relentless audits of his business before release was a reasonable and logical request. Congress and the Supreme Court of the United States violated former President Trump’s Constitutional rights and Bill of Rights when they failed to drop this entire matter after he left office. That 1924 law holds for current Federal office holders, not former office holders.

A possible third point that is sometimes brought up is if somebody has offshore banking accounts hidden from public view, even this long-standing tradition is pretty meaningless. It becomes an exercise in futility.

Another important issue in President Trump’s campaign rally speech in Waco was when he railed against what he called “prosecutorial misconduct” on Saturday night. Trump described the probes as politically motivated efforts to hamper his 2024 presidential bid and made mention of countless legal scholars of universities from around the nation saying what is happening to Donald Trump is an unprecedented abuse of the legal system.

“Prosecutorial misconduct is their new tool, and they’re willing to use it at levels never seen before in our country. We’ve had it, but we’ve never had it like this,” he said.

“We must stop them, and we must not allow them to go through another election where they have yet another tool in their toolkit,” President Trump said.

The very next day, Sunday, Alan Dershowitz claimed Alvin Bragg could be disbarred if he uses Michael Cohen’s testimony to help secure a Trump indictment. Rumors President Trump repeated are some licensed attorneys of Alvin Bragg’s Manhattan DA office have been in an uproar, and some have been resigned as they did not want to be associated with this prosecution for fear of being disbarred.

Harvard Law School emeritus professor Alan Dershowitz warned Alvin Bragg’s law license might be at stake if the Manhattan district attorney does go ahead with indicting Donald Trump using former attorney Michael Cohen’s testimony to help secure a Trump since Cohen is a known perjurer and felon.

President Trump called the investigations “bullsh*t” and said local prosecutors in Manhattan (NY) and Fulton County (GA) are the “henchmen” of national Democrats.

“Our opponents have done everything they can to crush our spirit and break our will,” President Trump said. “But they’ve failed. They’ve only made us stronger.”

The mainstream media claims President Trump’s claims are “baseless” and “unfounded,” but this is an outright lie (gaslighting), and Trump proves it in the following news story not widely reported.

President Trump went on the attack against a New York prosecutor on the eve of the lawyer publishing a damning book detailing insider knowledge of the Grand Jury Investigation into the former president. Mark Pomerantz, a former attorney of Hillary Clinton, volunteered his services to Bragg to prosecute Trump. He quit as special assistant to the district attorney in the position and then took it upon himself to violate the law by writing a book about it before the Grand Jury reached a verdict.

Pomerantz published a book titled “People vs. Donald Trump: An Inside Account” on February 7, 2023. President Trump has threatened to sue him for doing so.

“Donald Trump Blasts ‘Disgraceful’ Lawyer as Bombshell Book Released” – Newsweek

The Association of Prosecuting Attorneys (APA) wrote a letter to Manhattan DA Bragg stating that Pomerantz could face disbarment and a felony criminal charge if the book were released. In a statement to New York Law Journal, Pomerantz said his book is “legal, ethical, and in the public interest.”

In a prior Truth Social post early one Tuesday morning, Trump suggested the release of Pomerantz’s book is another example of the “weaponization” of law enforcement by Democrats. President Trump has taken to call the Department of Justice (DOJ) the Department of Injustice.

“Hillary Clinton’s lawyer takes a leave of absence from his Democrat law firm, run by Chuck Schumer’s brother, to work free of charge in the Manhattan District Attorney (Bragg’s) Office, to ‘GET TRUMP,’ while at the same time illegally writing a book about the fully ‘tainted’ experience,” Trump wrote in a prior Truth Social post.

In a later post, Trump wrote, “The Injustice Department, working with the corrupt FBI, also stocks the D.A.’s Office. DISGRACEFUL!!!”

Former President Trump told the Waco crowd how angry he was about the current situation of our corrupted justice system, not so much for himself, but because of the toll it has taken on his family and loved ones. He is facing investigations in New York City over a hush money payment to Stormy Daniels (which he never made), in Georgia over his efforts to have the State overturn the election (which was actually explored voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election after it was exposed on CCTV video footage), and by DOJ special counsel Jack Smith over classified documents the FBI found at Mar-A-Lago (which is fraudulent on the face of it has he had the power to declassify all documents as Commander-in-Chief), and the bogus charges of his role in January 6, 2021, protests turned violent (which the Democrats falsely label an Insurrection).

Supporters of former President Donald Trump reacted positively as he spoke at his first campaign rally of the year at Waco Regional Airport in Waco, Texas. Members of the audience interviewed talked about how effective Donald Trump was as president while Joe Biden has been an abysmal failure and questioned why the FBI and DOJ never investigated the “Hunter Biden Laptop from Hell.” To most members of the American public, it smacks of hypocrisy and selective law enforcement.

If the laws do not apply to one of us, they do not apply to any of us!

As President Trump so accurately stated, he sees us at a pivotal point, “Either the Deep State destroys America, or we destroy the Deep State.”

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He classifies himself as a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. His personal website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

