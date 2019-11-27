President drops big news on Ukraine, cartels, Bidens, Rudy

Bill O’Reilly interviewed Donald Trump this week and discussed a wide range of issues from spending to his intent on the Ukraine call to Biden corruption to China to Thanksgiving and to his 182 judges in the court of appeals. O’Reilly has known Donald Trump for thirty years and he is able to get a lot of information from him because they trust each other.

THE UKRAINE CALL

O’Reilly asked him if he’s sorry he mentioned Joe Biden on the Ukraine call. The short answer is, ‘no’.

Trump responded that he mentioned it unimportantly. He then went into Hunter’s shortcomings, “…as you know, Joe Biden’s son became rich as soon as Joe Biden became vice president and in my way of thinking, that’s totally corrupt. The press, this is what I talk about, the media, they don’t want to cover it.”…

Trump added that Hunter Biden “didn’t have a job, who got thrown out of the Navy, who was really down and out, all of a sudden is making millions and millions and millions of dollars. Working with Ukraine. He had no knowledge of energy. He was working with an energy company, as you know, has no knowledge of energy and they were paying him…Then goes to China, picks up one point five billion dollars for a fund, which is tens of millions of dollars a year in fees and other things. Now, other countries are coming to light. It’s a payoff. It’s absolutely a payoff. No, the call was a perfect call…”

O’REILLY ASKED HIM HIS INTENT IN HOLDING UP FUNDS TO UKRAINE

“We have to look for corruption, Bill, we have to look for corruption. I mean, we’re sending them tremendous amounts of money. We don’t want to be sending it for corrupt purposes. The other thing that bothers me is why isn’t France and Germany and, you know, NATO, you could say, why aren’t these other countries and institutions, why are they paying some of the money? Why is it always this sucker, United States?”

The President told O’Reilly he was shocked by the Democrat narrative.

“Well, it’s a false narrative,” Trump told O’Reilly, “and it’s shocking, except that they’re corrupt. The media is a part of the Democrat Party, essentially, and the media is very corrupt. Not all of it, I know some great journalists and some good, honorable folks. But generally speaking, you read these stories in The New York Times or The Washington Post, it has nothing to do with those hearings and you see what’s happening with the polls, way down, the concept of impeaching the president is way down…”

HE DIDN’T DIRECT RUDY

O’Reilly asked what Rudy was doing for him in Ukraine. The President told him he’d have to ask Rudy and reminded him Rudy has other clients.

“So, you didn’t direct him to go there on your behalf?” O’Reilly asked.

“No, but, but you have to understand, Rudy is a great corruption fighter. He’s one of the greatest in the last 50 years. He was the greatest mayor in the history of the city of New York, by far, much better than Bloomberg…”

He continued, “I mean, he felt, he felt personally insulted by what happened during my campaign because there were a lot of bad things happening and you know that better than anybody else. A lot of really bad things were happening during my campaign. In a way, it’s a miracle that I won because with all of those horrible things with the media …”

O’Reilly asked, “Rudy Giuliani, he’s your personal lawyer. Giuliani’s your personal lawyer. So you didn’t direct him to go to Ukraine to do anything or put any heat on them?”

“No, I didn’t direct him but he’s a warrior,” Trump responded, “Rudy’s a warrior. Rudy went, he possibly saw something. But you have to understand, Rudy, as other people that he represents…”

CHINA

“What’s holding up the China deal?” says Bill O.

“They’re much tougher negotiators with me than they were with, where’s Hunter, meaning Biden. I call him where’s Hunter because he disappears and then just takes all the money that he ripped off and disappears. Do you ever notice, one of the most incredible things as, during the debates, it’s such a big subject? I’ll tell you one thing– if he gets the nomination, that’s going to dominate my debates. It’s going to dominate. I will make sure it dominates because what he did is corrupt…”

He said he’s holding up the China deal. He won’t settle for a bad deal.

THE CARTELS

“Are you going to designate those cartels in Mexico as terror groups and start hitting them with drones and things like that?” O’Reilly asked.

He iterated that he offered the President of Mexico to “clean it out,” but he “rejected the offer,” but “at some point, something has to be done.”

He continued, “…Look, we’re losing 100,000 people a year to what’s happening and what’s coming through on Mexico. They have unlimited money, the people, the cartels because it’s drug money and human trafficking money. You have to see some of the devices where they put it in cylinders of cars and you cannot tell…we were losing 100,000 people. Now, multiply that times 10, the families that have destroyed.”

“You know, you have families that are absolutely destroyed. It is a very, very sad situation.”

O’Reilly said, “So you are going to designate, you’re going to designate the Mexican cartels as terror groups?”

“Absolutely. Absolutely.”.

“That will be a big story,” O’Reilly said.

Trump said, “I’ve been working on that for the last 90 days. You know — designation is not that easy,” adding, “No, I know,” referencing the heat he will face.

“You have to go through a process and we’re well into that process,” he continued.

“And wait till you see, they’ll attack you for doing that,” O’Reilly said.

“I don’t care,” said Trump.

“I’m attacked on everything. I am attacked on everything. But the Democrats want open borders, they want sanctuary cities, where they protect criminals. You know, the people in those sanctuary cities don’t want them, including in California, they don’t want them.”

HOMELESS IN CALI

About the “disgraceful” homelessness in California, Trump said he will clean it up. Some of the homeless are sick and they need to be taken care of. He knows Governor Newsom will fight him.

“I have already started the procedure,” Trump said. “The EPA has already sent very powerful letters of default to San Francisco, others are going out to L.A.”

“Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco, what’s going on there is unbelievable. Los Angeles. You take a look at what’s happening and human waste, needles, drugs, everything. It’s being sent into the Pacific Ocean through the storm sewers. Storm sewers are not supposed to have that, they’re not supposed to have that. And all of this stuff doing so is washing into the storm sewers and going into the Pacific Ocean.”.

“EPA has let them know because, you know, people, some people smile, people that know me don’t smile but I’m very much an environmentalist. I want clean air. I want clean water and what’s happening is all of these needles and all of this horrible stuff, where police are getting sick by walking…It’s a very sad thing for everybody.”

O’Reilly asked, “…What can the federal government do to stop the homeless encampments? What can you guys do? ”

“Well, the first thing we have to do is remove the people from the streets and put them in institutions or in some cases, as you know, put them in hospitals”.

“Many of these people are sick, very, very sick and we have to remove them. We have to put them where they can have some care, some good care and we have to, in some cases put, you know, facilities outside in areas that aren’t expensive.”

Some will go to military bases.

SPENDING

About spending, he said he will cut that in his second term and it will be easy. Right now, he’s building a wall, rebuilding the military, etc. but spending will go down.

JUDGES

The President praised his success with judicial appointments. “I have two Supreme Court judges, I will soon be at 182 federal judges, including Court of Appeals, 182. Nobody has seen anything like it. It’s a record.”

“Why is that important? Explain to the listeners, why is that important?”

“The whole tenor of the country goes by judges and I can tell you that, you know, whether people like hearing it or not, you go before some judges and if you’re of a certain persuasion, you cannot win. OK? You cannot win. You heard so much about the Ninth Circuit. Well, the Ninth Circuit is almost even now. It was a one-way road and now it’s almost even. We’ve appointed many judges to the Ninth Circuit because President Obama foolishly left me one hundred and forty-two judges. It’s impossible to believe. I thought he’d, you know, leave us none. He left us one hundred and forty-two and since then, we’ve approved a lot more than that, a lot more than added on to that.”.

He’s right, despite Justice Roberts’ opinion on the matter. It’s not true of all judges, but the left-wing judges see themselves as activists while the constitutional judges try to follow the rule of law. Activists are biased by definition.

THANKSGIVING

“Finally, Thanksgiving. You’re not that sentimental, but you are a traditionalist. What does Thanksgiving mean to you?”

Trump said, “Well, you know, to me, it’s beyond I think the original meaning, it’s just giving thanks for everything we have. It’s, you know, this is a great country and I hear all sorts of things that people want to get away, change the name for Thanksgiving. It’s like, you know, you hear things that are just so incredible. No, Thanksgiving is a very special time and it’s just really giving thanks to me. It’s giving thanks for everything that we have. It’s really incredible and our country is doing well again…”.

“So it sounds to me that you are thankful that Hillary Clinton isn’t president,” O’Reilly joked.

The President said, “Oh, well, you know,” and went on to say she couldn’t accept the results.

We will add a few audio clips later.