President Explains Tim Apple Gaffe to Idiotic MSM

A meaningless gaffe became a big subject of derision in the media, MSM and social media. The President accidentally referred to Tim Cook as Tim Apple as he was complimenting him and thanking him. It was funny, but the media decided to attack President Trump mean-spiritedly.

Tim Cook got a laugh out of it and changed his Twitter handle to Tim Apple.

Watch:

Trump explained the flub, and I don’t blame him for mentioning it. People should be made to consider how petty and unprofessional the MSM is when it comes to Donald Trump. The MSM doesn’t like him responding. They are used to Republicans shrinking up and allowing them to run roughshod over them.

At a recent round table meeting of business executives, & long after formally introducing Tim Cook of Apple, I quickly referred to Tim + Apple as Tim/Apple as an easy way to save time & words. The Fake News was disparagingly all over this, & it became yet another bad Trump story! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 11, 2019