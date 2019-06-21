President Explains Why He Called Off the Raid on Iran

President Trump explained what happened last night when he called off the attack on Iran’s facilities. The planes were NOT in the air as was reported earlier.

The generals told him 150 people would be killed over a drone and he thought it disproportionate. That’s why he called it off.

That sounds good to us here at the Sentinel.

The MAD never Trumpers were out trashing him because he called off the attack to save lives.

