President Has a Big Win at SCOTUS That Infuriates the Left

By
S.Noble
-
0

The President had a big win thanks to a Supreme Court ruling today. Free speech also won today at SCOTUS. It’s a loss for the hard-left who are infuriated.

Travel Ban Upheld

In another victory for President Trump, the Supremes have upheld the travel ban, misnamed the ‘Muslim travel ban.’

It was never a Muslim travel ban and it’s no different from anything other presidents have done. The hard-left resistance is suing Trump on every possible issue and using it to demonize him. This one was used to claim Trump is an Islamophobe.

The Supremes upheld the ban. The state of Hawaii and three residents and a far-left Muslim group challenged the new restrictions. A far-left Obama judge blocked enforcement.

It was a 5-4 ruling. It is a big win after 15 months of legal battles over a key part of the policy.

The left claimed falsely that it was a Muslim ban even though many Muslim countries were not involved. The countries banned — temporarily — are terror-sponsoring nations former presidents Obama and Bush had banned.

LEFTISTS ARE IRATE

Communist VanJones’ Color of Change has weighed in.

The far-left ACLU, that no longer cares about free speech, is irate.

The ever-predictable leftist and terrorist-tied Linda Sarsour called it “racist”, “xenophobic” and blamed whites. She’s white but is anti-white.

The Communist Women’s March is livid.

CALIFORNIA CAN’T FORCE PRO-LIFE GROUPS TO ADVERTISE ABORTION

The Supreme Court ruled in favor of Pro-life groups that counsel pregnant women to make choices other than abortion, invalidating a California law requiring them to prominently post information on how to obtain a state-funded abortion.

California was forcing pro-life organizations to advertise abortion, despite it being considered against the core beliefs of these groups.

National Institute of Family and Life Advocates (NIFLA) v. Becerra is as much a free speech case as an abortion case. Can the government force pregnancy resource centers to share information about the availability of abortion elsewhere — the opposite of their mission and beliefs?

California Attorney General Becerra is a Communist.

Planned Parenthood tried to frame the case as one of providing accurate information. They meanwhile push abortion at the expense of all other options. Why are taxpayers funding this slush fund for Democrat politicians?

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.