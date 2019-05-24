President just ordered declassification of 2016 campaign surveillance

By
S.Noble
-
0

President Trump, at the recommendation of the Attorney General William Barr, directed the intelligence community to quickly and fully cooperate with the Attorney General’s investigation into surveillance activities during the 2016 campaign.

The President said, “Today’s action will help ensure that all Americans learn the truth about the events that occurred, and the actions that were taken, during the last Presidential election and will restore confidence in our public institutions.”

Rep. Mark Meadows tweeted, “Outstanding—President Trump authorizing the Attorney General to declassify documents related to surveillance during the 2016 election. Americans are going to learn the truth about what occurred at their Justice Department.”

THERE WAS A LOT OF BAD INVESTIGATING

We know from recent information that Robert Mueller relied heavily on the biased New York Times articles to get search warrants for Michael Cohen’s records. There was a feedback loop in this investigation where media would report something, prosecutors would react, and then media would excitedly report on prosecutors’ reactions.

The DOJ really liked to use the circular firing squad. They did the same to get a warrant to spy on Carter Page.

We also need to know the full involvement of the Brits in the dirty dossier.

Maybe we will find out which liars to believe.

This is why Mueller didn’t demand an interview with Donald Trump, according to Byron York.

Leave a Reply