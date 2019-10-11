President Loses One Tax Return Case, the Other Case Collapses

There are two pending cases demanding the President’s tax returns. One concerns the President’s accounting firm, Mazars, and that information is sought by the Democratic-led House. The other concerns Deutsche Bank. They were both filed before the fake impeachment inquiry was launched and both hinge on the same legal issue.

The litigants claim the House Intelligence Committee has a valid legislative purpose in determining whether Trump is compromised by money laundering for foreign nationals. There is no evidence that he has and this appears to be a fishing expedition.

The committee is also looking to see if the President inflated his assets and erased liabilities.

They’re looking for anything with which to impeach him.

THE PRESIDENT LOST THIS ONE

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit found against the President in the Mazars tax records case. They claim The House Oversight and Government Reform Committee can subpoena the President’s accounting records from Mazars USA LLP.

“Contrary to the president’s arguments, the committee possesses authority under both the House rules and the Constitution to issue the subpoena, and Mazars must comply,” the decision by Judge David Tatel (Bill Clinton judge) and Judge Patricia Millett (Obama judge) reads.

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta, an Obama judge, upheld the same ruling in May.

IT’S A ROVING INQUISITION

Trump-appointed Judge Neomi Rao dissented from the ruling, saying there is a lack of legislative purpose since the committee has not invoked its impeachment power.

“Throughout our history, Congress, the president, and the courts have insisted upon maintaining the separation between the legislative and impeachment powers of the House and recognized the gravity and accountability that follow impeachment,” Rao wrote.

“Allowing the committee to issue this subpoena for legislative purposes would turn Congress into a roving inquisition over a co-equal branch of government.”

The President will probably appeal and who knows how the Supreme Court will rule. A TPM reporter texted Jay Sekulow about the decision and he texted back: “We are reviewing the opinion and evaluating all appellate options.” Trump has seven days to appeal.

MEDIA LOSES DEUTSCHE BANK

In the meantime, in the second case with the media as litigants, Deutsche Bank said they do not have the President’s tax returns. Right away the trolls on Twitter screamed conspiracy. The media wanted the records and this is a big loss for them.

Deutsche Bank said they only have tax returns for two people, not the President. And that’s that.

