President & Melania receive sustained standing ovation at AL-LSU game

Unlike in the swamp of D.C., the President and the First Lady received a sustained, rousing ovation when they were introduced at the Alabama-LSU game. That’s where people still love America. They treat the President with respect.

Chants of “USA! USA!” could be heard in the crowd.

President @realDonaldTrump gets a loud ovation from the fans in Bryant-Denny Stadium during the first timeout of the LSU/Alabama game.@wdsu pic.twitter.com/IgHWvFTyAU — Fletcher Mackel (@FletcherWDSU) November 9, 2019

President Trump got a rousing ovation in Alabama. Shortly after, Bama fumbled in the red zone and LSU scored.💀 (🎥: @seungminkim)pic.twitter.com/RShrdlo5la — theScore (@theScore) November 9, 2019

Here’s then-President Obama receiving a rousing welcome in communist Cuba where he hung with Raul Castro:

