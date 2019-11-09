President & Melania receive sustained standing ovation at AL-LSU game

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Unlike in the swamp of D.C., the President and the First Lady received a sustained, rousing ovation when they were introduced at the Alabama-LSU game. That’s where people still love America. They treat the President with respect.

Chants of “USA! USA!” could be heard in the crowd.

Here’s then-President Obama receiving a rousing welcome in communist Cuba where he hung with Raul Castro:

