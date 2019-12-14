President might have been booed in the swamp but he was CHEERED by Army-Navy

By
M. Dowling
-
1

President Donald Trump arrived at his third Army-Navy Game to loud cheers and chants of ‘USA! USA!” Unlike the boos at the DC National game by rude swamp critters in the swamp, the President was welcomed by the military. He’s doing something right!

The President announced while meeting with the players that he signed an executive order allowing military academy athletes to play professional sports before their post-academy service.

That is a big deal for top athletes who also want to serve their country. That means champions like Roger Staubach and David Robinson could play during their prime.

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...