President might have been booed in the swamp but he was CHEERED by Army-Navy

President Donald Trump arrived at his third Army-Navy Game to loud cheers and chants of ‘USA! USA!” Unlike the boos at the DC National game by rude swamp critters in the swamp, the President was welcomed by the military. He’s doing something right!

The President announced while meeting with the players that he signed an executive order allowing military academy athletes to play professional sports before their post-academy service.

That is a big deal for top athletes who also want to serve their country. That means champions like Roger Staubach and David Robinson could play during their prime.

If anyone tries to tell you that President @realDonaldTrump was not welcome at the #ArmyNavyGame – show them this: The Commander-in-Chief arriving at his seat during the break. Spontaneous, stadium-wide applause & roars from a crowd for POTUS 🇺🇸 Ya won’t see this angle on TV! pic.twitter.com/JJH0M5psyn — Benny (@bennyjohnson) December 14, 2019

President @realDonaldTrump arrives at his third #ArmyNavyGame to roars after signing executive order allowing military academy athletes to play professional sports before their post-academy service. This is HUGE for big-time athletes who also want to serve their country 🇺🇸 Wow pic.twitter.com/CI2G9lUqck — Benny (@bennyjohnson) December 14, 2019

Listen to the crowd when President Trump is introduced for the coin toss at #ArmyNavyGame pic.twitter.com/m97mSUhJJv — The Daily Signal (@DailySignal) December 14, 2019

The Army-Navy joint rendition of the National Anthem is perhaps the most beautiful rendition you will ever hear. It will give you chills 🇺🇸 God bless America And God bless the young, kickass men and women of our Armed Forces who fight for all of us#ArmyNavyGame #ArmyNavy2019 pic.twitter.com/ko7IIkgXtj — Benny (@bennyjohnson) December 14, 2019

The late George H.W. Bush's service dog Sully is in the audience at the #ArmyNavy2019 game! Sully is now an enlisted canine serving in the Navy as a hospital corpsman second class. God, I love our military 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/t8aIKX2XCG — Benny (@bennyjohnson) December 14, 2019