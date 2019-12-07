President mocked by hateful left over lightbulbs & showers

President Trump will take a look at the rules governing energy-efficient light bulbs and poor water pressure, he told a gathering at a business roundtable at the White House this week.

Many of us will be happy to see the incandescent lightbulbs return and to have showers/toilets that work, and he plans to make sure that happens.

However, the left is tweeting mockingly, and #toiletTrump and #toiletgate is trending with tweets by some of the nastiest leftists on Twitter.

We don’t post comments that are extremely vile, but if you want to get an idea of the kinds of horrible things they are saying, click here, here, here, here, here, and on and on it goes.

Rush Limbaugh was on Fox & Friends Friday morning and said what we are seeing is “pure, raw hatred.” Who can argue with that, but what we need to add is this is hatred towards all Americans who support him and a traditional America with a Bill of Rights, a rule of law, and no one telling us what we can say, eat, do, and how much water we can have for our shower.