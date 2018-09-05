President Offers His Take on The Woodward Book of Anonymous Bashers

President Trump responded to the Woodward gossip book. The book trashes the President and paints a picture of a White House in chaos. All the sources for the book are anonymous.
The President thinks the leaks cited in the Woodward book are about Brett Kavanaugh but the Sentinel thinks they’re about the mid-terms. It’s always about destroying the President in the end of course.
President Trump responds to Bob Woodward’s upcoming book about his administration: “The book means nothing. It’s a work of fiction” https://t.co/XVGpR7q5PF pic.twitter.com/AYWo3SSnxZ
— CBS News (@CBSNews) September 5, 2018
ABC News has a clip also.
Pres. Trump claims Bob Woodward book was “put out to interfere, in my opinion, at this time to interfere with the Kavanaugh hearings, which I don’t think it’s done.” https://t.co/SPeCAoYgF1 pic.twitter.com/y5cruvjabZ
— ABC News (@ABC) September 5, 2018
CNN is bashing the President for allegedly trying to find out who in the White House spoke with Woodward. But, of course, he should and they should be fired immediately.
Rudy Guiliani, the President’s lawyer, is calling for the Woodward tapes to be released.
SARAH SANDERS RESPONDS
One clip from CBS News: “I am into fiction, like General Mattis, so maybe I’ll take a look at this one”: Sarah Huckabee Sanders slams Bob Woodward’s new book, “Fear,” telling reporters it’s not an accurate reflection of the Trump White House.
“I am into fiction, like General Mattis, so maybe I’ll take a look at this one”: Sarah Huckabee Sanders slams Bob Woodward’s new book, “Fear,” telling reporters it’s not an accurate reflection of the Trump White House. https://t.co/YplJULJ3vE pic.twitter.com/x8471QP3LH
— CBS News (@CBSNews) September 5, 2018
IMPORTANT RELATED STORY
Top Officials Say Quotes Attributed to Them in Woodward’s Book Are Lies
What a mockery, media and antagonist are having a field with planted stories to keep Trump off balance and create doubt in voters towards the mid term elections, especially Independents.
An interesting bit in the audio of Trump and Woodward. The way which Woodward phrased a question Trump’s reply assumes it will be a negative piece and yet Trump is fine with that. So much for the media saying Trump doesn’t want to allow “negative” stories.
“anonymous”
Another work of “fiction”, the same as the anonymous essay at the NY Times.