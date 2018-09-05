President Offers His Take on The Woodward Book of Anonymous Bashers

President Trump responded to the Woodward gossip book. The book trashes the President and paints a picture of a White House in chaos. All the sources for the book are anonymous.

The President thinks the leaks cited in the Woodward book are about Brett Kavanaugh but the Sentinel thinks they’re about the mid-terms. It’s always about destroying the President in the end of course.

President Trump responds to Bob Woodward’s upcoming book about his administration: “The book means nothing. It’s a work of fiction” https://t.co/XVGpR7q5PF pic.twitter.com/AYWo3SSnxZ — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 5, 2018

ABC News has a clip also.

Pres. Trump claims Bob Woodward book was “put out to interfere, in my opinion, at this time to interfere with the Kavanaugh hearings, which I don’t think it’s done.” https://t.co/SPeCAoYgF1 pic.twitter.com/y5cruvjabZ — ABC News (@ABC) September 5, 2018

CNN is bashing the President for allegedly trying to find out who in the White House spoke with Woodward. But, of course, he should and they should be fired immediately.

Rudy Guiliani, the President’s lawyer, is calling for the Woodward tapes to be released.

SARAH SANDERS RESPONDS

One clip from CBS News: “I am into fiction, like General Mattis, so maybe I’ll take a look at this one”: Sarah Huckabee Sanders slams Bob Woodward’s new book, “Fear,” telling reporters it’s not an accurate reflection of the Trump White House.

“I am into fiction, like General Mattis, so maybe I’ll take a look at this one”: Sarah Huckabee Sanders slams Bob Woodward’s new book, “Fear,” telling reporters it’s not an accurate reflection of the Trump White House. https://t.co/YplJULJ3vE pic.twitter.com/x8471QP3LH — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 5, 2018

