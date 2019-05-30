President Plans to STOP Central Americans from entering US Illegally

President Trump plans to make a massive and decisive change to asylum that will stop Central American migrants from coming into the United States.

According to Politico, Trump is “considering sweeping restrictions on asylum” that will block the Central Americans from entering the U.S.

A draft proposal prohibits migrants seeking asylum if they came through a country other than their own before coming to the U.S. [That is actually U.S. asylum law.]

They must seek asylum in that country. It will force people to apply for asylum to the U.S. in their country. Trump alluded to it this morning and so did border patrol spokesman Brandon Judd on Fox News.

Both said something big would take place. He will use executive action to make it happen.

“This is a big league statement,” the President told reporters on South Lawn. “We are going to do something very dramatic on the border.”

DJT on the Border: “We are going to do something very dramatic on the Border..The Democrats will not give us laws…They will not do anything. They want to have open borders…crime…drugs pouring in…They want to have human trafficking…It will be my biggest statement so far” pic.twitter.com/uCU8xvxdTo — M3thods (@M2Madness) May 30, 2019

On Memorial Day alone, 2200 came into the U.S. illegally in only one location on the border.