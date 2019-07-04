President Pursues an Executive Order on Citizenship Question

Senior Trump administration officials confirmed early Thursday afternoon that the president is mulling over an executive order to force a citizenship question onto the 2020 census.

“The administration is considering the appropriateness of an executive order that would address the constitutional need for the citizenship question to be included in the 2020 census,” an unnamed senior official said to Axios.

Moreover, according to former Fourth Circuit Judge J. Michael Luttig, who served on the appeals court from 1991 to 2006, if President Donald Trump does pursue this route, it’s highly likely that the Supreme Court will reaffirm his executive order.

“If the president of the United States were to issue an executive order, supported by his full Article II powers, directing that the citizenship question be included in the 2020 census, I believe the Supreme Court would affirm the constitutional power of the president to include the citizenship question in the census,” he said to Axios.

Last week, the SCOTUS kicked the decision back to the lower courts with little time left to print the census. They didn’t like the argument the Executive presented.

But it is critical that the Executive not give up their right to ask the question — are you a citizen. Rep. Andy Biggs explained Wednesday it could ultimately water down the votes of actual citizens [it already is].

It has been going on for such a long time. It might be too late.