President Putin Told Chris Wallace What He Discussed with President Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Fox News’s Chris Wallace what he discussed in the private meeting with President Donald Trump Monday. Putin said “a lot of things changed for the better during today’s meeting.”
One of the question Chris Wallace asked Putin was, “Do you think that Mr. Mueller is trying to sabotage the relationship?”
Putin said it wasn’t his business but the appointment of Special Counsel Mueller is in question from what he understands.
Chris Wallace also asked Putin about his interference in the U.S. election, but he dodged.
Putin also said he was grateful, we all should be, for the efforts of their staffs to prepare for the summit and to work on sensitive areas for both Russia and the United States.
He said both he and President Trump agreed that terrorism is a greater threat than it might have seemed. He expressed concerns about weapons of mass destruction getting into the wrong hands.
Of course, he’s the wrong hands.
Putin said they discussed the Iran nuclear program and ways to improve the situation in North Korea.
Finally, he said about the relationship with Trump, “…we are starting to achieve some understanding which gives us sufficient ground to say that some things — a lot of things changed for the better during today’s meeting.”
WALLACE ASKED PUTIN IF HE HAD SOMETHING ON TRUMP
About having something on Trump, Putin said, “I don’t want to insult President Trump when I say this — and I may come as rude — but before he announced that he will run for presidency, he was of no interest for us.”
Putin continued. “He was a rich person, but, well, there’s plenty of rich persons in the United States. He was in the construction business. He organized the beauty pageants. But no, it would never occur to anyone that he would think of running for president. He never mentioned his political ambitions. It sounds like it’s utter nonsense.”
Today Rush made an interesting analysis on reasons Trump cannot accept and acknowledge the Russian meddling narrative. In so doing it would give legitimacy to those who say his election was the direct result of Russia. Thus, he didn’t win on his own accord.
DNI Dan Coates released a statement that the Intelligence Community stands by its “assessment” on Russian interference. Those who have worked in Intelligence explain the use of “assessment”. It’s defined as a conclusion “derived” from “past experience”. It is Not known with conclusive “evidence”. Just as the IC report reflected, it is based on “assumptions”. I would believe that Trump expects conclusive evidence and not suppositions. His past shows a decisive character and it appears the Intelligence Community isn’t decisive in its analysis. One other character trait that Trump possesses is he’s not a phony and cannot be a phony in pubic appearances, as others have been in the past.
There is absolutely no evidence whatsoever that Russia influenced our election. They have come up empty handed. They keep making claims, but they have given us nothing so far to substantiate them. Even Rosenstein said our election was not influenced by Russia. The US has a long history of interfering in the elections of other nations, of overthrowing elected leaders, of orchestrating coups, of invading non-hostile nations. Many governments spy on us. We need to stop falling for the false narrative regarding Russia. It is politically motivated and not an honest narrative. If we were hacked by Russia, it would not be the first time. The Democrats, apparently, under Obama, were fond of giving US intelligence to other countries. The people who scream the loudest about this are working to overthrow the government of the US in favor of a globalist system. Election interference is the last thing they seriously care about. I’m surprised at Rush for not knowing better.
Just one more thing — our intelligence community is a farce. They are purely politically motivated, thoroughly corrupt and criminal, at this point. You can’t possibly think that a statement like “our intelligence community stands by their assessment” has any meaning? Our intelligence community began working to sabotage the election of Trump months in advance, and after the election they began working to sabotage his presidency. They have worked since he entered office to try to drum up some phony excuse for an impeachment. THIS is not an intelligence community we can trust on any topic. Look at the way they have excused so many crimes by Clinton. Serious crimes are never investigated or prosecuted. Instead, they persecute good men like General Flynn. Why in the world should we trust them?
It appears Chris Wallace isn’t used to interviews without commercial breaks. When Putin gives a news conference it lasts for a very long time.
What would have been hilarious is if Putin would have responded to Wallace’s question on his adversaries ending up dead by asking in return about the “Clinton body count”.
Russia is not threatening us with nuclear weapons. They are not threatening us at all. China is. Islam is. Mass migration from south of our border is. The NWO is. Russia is the least of our concerns. I’m not saying we needn’t be cautious, but we should save our ire for those who are interested in destroying us. The EU is a much greater threat to the United States. The UN is a great threat to us. China, as I said, is of particular concern. Our obsession with Russia is not based in the real world. We have been under a huge campaign of anti-Russia propaganda for years. Many people are confused because of it. Our elite hate Russia because they are Christian and believe in the nation state, rather than in globalism.
Wallace brought up Ukraine and there is more to that story than the public is aware of and probably most in the media.
In Eastern Ukraine there is a large majority who are Russian nationals and it was because of them that a pro-Russian Government was “elected”. Our State Department and politicians were instrumental in installing our “preferred” candidate. Eastern Ukraine wasn’t the least pleased with the outcome even though their candidate was willing to work with NATO but it was accepted.
What forced Eastern Ukraine into rebellion was the retaliation by the newly formed Government. The newly formed government took actions Against Russian speakers and demonstrations began. There are some similarities here to Catalonia in Spain. In Ukraine the President appoints governors to all its regions and the locals have no say in the matter. The Russian speakers demonstrated to have a Federalist system. After this, Kiev deemed those demonstrators as terrorists and labeled the region a terrorist zone.
It was at that point Kiev mounted a military occupation and bombarded cities with heavy artillery and aircraft destroying the local infrastructure. This is when the people began to organize against the central Government and held local elections with international monitors. This is when Kiev sent in massive military forces including tank battalions. This forced the locals to take up arms against the central Government.
Many in the Kiev areas considered these Russian speaking people animals, insects etc etc and said they all should be wiped out. This is what our State Department and our politicians created.
After all this Kiev began an economic blockade of Easter Ukraine. The President, Poroshenko signed a law that imposed a total blockade of Eastern Ukraine. The total blockade amounted to an attempt to starve the population into submission. Poroshenko accused Russia of sending tank columns streaming across the border, without any documentation. What they have created is a Stalinist type of country against the East so the people welcome the humanitarian aid that Russia supplies. When one member of Parliament, Timoshenko, was asked about 8 million ethnic Russians the reply was “Hell, they should be killed with nuclear bombs”. Other members of Parliament voiced similar statements. What Poroshenko has said is, “We will have jobs, they will not, we will have pensions, they will not, we will have care for pensioners and children, they will not, our children will go to schools and kindergartens, their children, will be hiding in basements. Is THIS the Ukraine our country wants to support and stand behind.
Putin on Monday offered to allow Special Counsel Robert Mueller and U.S. officials to travel to Russia to witness the questioning of the 12 Russian intelligence officers that were indicted by a U.S. grand jury last week of hacking the computers of the Democratic National Committee in an effort to interfere with the 2016 election. Your move Mueller, go there with your proof, you had no problem going to Russia with the Uranium 1 samples so Hillary could get a little cash!!!!!!!!!