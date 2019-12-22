President rallies conservative youth, calls out the ‘beyond socialists’– the COMMUNISTS

President Trump drew the largest crowd of young people the U.S. Student Action Summit has seen. The room was filled to capacity. The event took place in West Palm Beach.

The four-day conference features radio icon Rush Limbaugh, Donald Trump Jr., Fox News host Sean Hannity, Dinesh D’Souza, Senator Ted Cruz, Laura Ingraham, and Candace Owens.

During his hour-long speech, Trump commended the new generation of youth for defying the left-wing brainwashing by academia and the mainstream media.

At one point, the president joked, urging the crowd to write “16 more years” on their posters. He said it would trigger left-wing snowflakes. “From now on, start yelling 16 more years,” he said.

More than the snowflakes, there is the media and the Democrats. Michael Moore and his crazy dumb comrade Robert de Niro were saying just yesterday they fear he won’t leave the office and they didn’t know what could be done about it. They’re very stupid.

He also slammed never-Trump Republicans, “the dumbest human beings on earth,” since they’re rooting for their own demise.

“They are losing and we are winning!” Trump said. “And we are succeeding in our mission to make America great again.”

Rush introduced the President and he received a grand welcome with chants of ‘USA, USA, USA.’

CLIPS OF THE PRESIDENT’S COMMENTS FOR YOU SO THE MSM CAN’T DISTORT IT

The Communists

He called out the communists without saying it. The students did it for him. He called them the “beyond socialists.”

We do have a serious communist problem in this country and they have stolen the Democrat party. Frankly, in the United States, the socialists are communists with a small ‘c’.

President @realDonaldTrump is right. The Radical Left is beyond Socialist. They are COMMUNIST. I’ll say it, you Retweet it!#SAS2019 pic.twitter.com/cWLIUL12PN — Benny (@bennyjohnson) December 21, 2019

Praised Their Fearlessness

“You’re the fearless young leaders and warriors who stare down the hatred of the radical left and bravely fight for our liberty, our values, and our God-given freedom.”

President Trump to the attendees of @TPUSA‘s #SAS2019: “You’re the fearless young leaders and warriors who stare down the hatred of the radical left and bravely fight for our liberty, our values, and our God-given freedom.” pic.twitter.com/6pIYhopw89 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) December 21, 2019

‘THEY’ Will Destroy This Country

You know who ‘they’ are. You see them in California, New York, Illinois.

“They will destroy this country and that’s why it’s more important than ever to drain the swamp.”

He referenced the “failed ruling class” and said we went through 8 years of Clinton, 8 years of Bush, 8 years of Obama…thousands and thousands of people and they fight you.”

“…and we have “these never-Trumper Republicans…they are the dumbest human beings on earth…we give them the judges, we give them the great military, we give them low taxes, we have the greatest tax cut in the history of our country, we give them all these things, and they just hate me…”

Democrat Criminal Sanctuaries

“We believe our country should be a sanctuary for law-abiding Americans, not for criminal aliens.”

“We believe our country should be a sanctuary for law-abiding Americans, not for criminal aliens.”#SAS2019 pic.twitter.com/HDV8zo7bKR — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) December 21, 2019

FIGHT THE OPPRESSORS

He spoke about the “oppressive tactics of the radical left,” praised the “intrepid young men and women of Turning Point USA.” He introduced one young woman who was attacked. He brought the popular young woman on to the stage to say a few brief words.

President @realDonaldTrump brings up NC State Student who was attacked by Antifa thugs while promoting a @TPUSA event on stage at #SAS2019 pic.twitter.com/Vfa0jgKqeS — Benny (@bennyjohnson) December 21, 2019

Tulsi Gabbard

“I give her respect. She didn’t vote the other day. I give her a lot of respect. She knew it was wrong.”

President @realDonaldTrump on Tulsi Gabbard voting present on Impeachment: “I give her respect. She didn’t vote the other day. I give her a lot of respect. She knew it was wrong.”#SAS2019 pic.twitter.com/Mlthu4IlIa — Benny (@bennyjohnson) December 21, 2019

Laura Ingraham

He introduced the fabulous Laura.

President @realdonaldtrump spots @IngrahamAngle at #SAS2019 “There is Laura Ingraham, how good is Laura?” “The CNN cameras, all of the cameras just turned off, that is ok, they don’t want to promote Laura” pic.twitter.com/baSRnj2YIx — Benny (@bennyjohnson) December 21, 2019

Lowest Unemployment

Minority unemployment is at the lowest level ever.

President @realdonaldtrump at #SAS2019: African-American unemployment: Lowest level ever

Hispanic American unemployment: Lowest level ever

Asian American unemployment: Lowest level ever pic.twitter.com/SF2aq9wxQJ — Benny (@bennyjohnson) December 21, 2019

Like No Other

Joe Biden’s Like No Other Also

President Trump knocks Joe Biden for getting confused about what state he is in. pic.twitter.com/dKvdGtCP9Z — Benny (@bennyjohnson) December 21, 2019

IT’S GROWING

INCREDIBLE: At least 1,000 students lined up outside of #SAS2019 nearly 10 HOURS before @realDonaldTrump is set to speak There has never been so much enthusiasm for a conservative President among America’s youth This is history in the makingpic.twitter.com/wDmPJqNU55 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) December 21, 2019

It’s a Conservative youth movement like no other…… The largest ever gathering of young conservative activists—nearly 5,000 American patriots turned out for @realDonaldTrump Student Action Summit in West Palm Beach.#StudentActionSummit #Cody45🐯

pic.twitter.com/mSt2VzIqFe — Cody (@buzzman888) December 22, 2019

LIVE VIDEO

This is live, so you can go back to the other speeches, including the President’s.

President Donald Trump LIVE at Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit 2019! https://t.co/LZNhVtPjmD — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) December 21, 2019