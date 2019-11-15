President releases transcript of 1st Zelensky phone call

The White House has released a transcript summary of President Donald J. Trump’s first phone call with newly-elected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in April. The tone of the call was congratulatory as it took place within hours of Zelensky’s stunning election landslide.

There were compliments exchanged between the leaders and invitations.

President Zelensky invited President Trump to his inauguration and the President promised to look into it or at least invite “a great representative.” Mr. Zelensky also invited him to Ukraine and the President said he would like to invite him to the White House. The Ukraine President recently visited the White House.

The President agreed to meet President Zelensky WITHOUT ANY PRECONDITIONS. No quid pro quo, no extortion, and no bribery here.

