President Responds to Claims He’s Heading for Impeachment & Prison

President Donald Trump on Monday responded to claims payments to alleged mistresses just before the 2016 presidential election were “a simple private transaction,” and not a conspiracy to evade campaign finance laws.

Some congressional Democrats portray the payments as cause for impeachment while Adam Schifty said many Democrats expect him to serve a prison sentence.

“There’s a very real prospect that on the day Donald Trump leaves office the Justice Department may indict him, that he may be the first president in quite some time to face the real prospect of jail time,” Schifty said.

In a pair of morning tweets, the President said, “So now the Dems go to a simple private transaction, wrongly call it a campaign contribution,” Trump said.

Even if the payments amounted to campaign contributions, Trump added in another tweet, they would constitute a civil case, not a criminal one, and “there would not even be a fine.”

In his tweets, Trump quoted a Fox News report saying that “Democrats can’t find a Smocking [sic] Gun tying the Trump campaign to Russia after James Comey’s testimony. No Smocking [sic] Gun…No Collusion.”

THE TWEETS

“Democrats can’t find a Smocking Gun tying the Trump campaign to Russia after James Comey’s testimony. No Smocking Gun…No Collusion.” @FoxNews That’s because there was NO COLLUSION. So now the Dems go to a simple private transaction, wrongly call it a campaign contribution,… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2018

….which it was not (but even if it was, it is only a CIVIL CASE, like Obama’s – but it was done correctly by a lawyer and there would not even be a fine. Lawyer’s liability if he made a mistake, not me). Cohen just trying to get his sentence reduced. WITCH HUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2018

NASTY NADLER

But a key, nasty Democrat said the payoff scheme could amount to an impeachable offense.

“Whether they are important enough to justify an impeachment is a different question,” said Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y. on CNN’s “State of the Union.

Nadler has been calling for Trump’s impeachment for quite some time, any excuse will do. Nadler also wants to impeach Justice Kavanaugh — for what we don’t know.

FILINGS ARE ACCUSATIONS

Trump has repeatedly denied that he directed his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, to pay hush money to women who claimed to have had affairs with him.

In court filings on Friday, federal prosecutors based in New York said Cohen orchestrated the payoffs “in coordination with and at the direction of” then-candidate Trump, identified in the filings as “Individual 1.”

They obviously believe Cohen and think President Trump is lying.

Trump has accused Cohen of lying in an effort to get his sentence reduced on other charges.

This is a separate probe from that of Robert Mueller’s. Mueller has not cited collusion/conspiracy by President Trump — yet.