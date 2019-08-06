President responds to Obama’s vile tweet, supporters hijack #MyPresident

Yesterday, Barack Obama sent out a dishonest and nasty tweet referencing the President without naming him. It was meant to divide and turn minorities against him. President Trump responded today.

“I’m just wondering did [George W. Bush] ever condemn President Obama after Sandy Hook?” Kilmeade asked, referring to a 2012 mass shooting at a Connecticut elementary school. “[Obama] had 32 mass shootings of four or more during his reign. Not many people said, ‘wow President Obama is out of control.’ 17 so far for President Trump. It’s way too high.”

“But I have news for you. Mass shootings were happening before the president thought about even running for president of the United States,” he continued.

“Did George Bush ever condemn President Obama after Sandy Hook. President Obama had 32 mass shootings during his reign. Not many people said Obama is out of Control. Mass shootings were happening before the President even thought about running for Pres.” @kilmeade @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 6, 2019

His reaction was mild considering the viciousness of Barack Obama’s rant. Obama didn’t mention the President’s name, but it was obvious his vile comments and allegations were meant for the President.

He also lied. The former president keeps claiming — obviously falsely — that no other nation has the frequency of mass shootings we have. Also, Obama forgot to mention the left-wing beliefs of the shooters. Then he viciously attacked the President for his rhetoric while using vile rhetoric himself, which is something the Democrats and their media do daily.

The Democrats online loved it and #MyPresident was trending all day on Twitter.

Today, #MyPresident isn’t trending but look at what shows up under the hashtag:

Barack Obama calls for gun reform in light of recent mass shootings. Obama is NOT #mypresident#mypresident #BarackObama pic.twitter.com/8KDTqr7kbi — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) August 5, 2019

Obama Shared his Opinion on Gun Control Today & now #MyPresident is trending. So many people died of Gun Violence during his 8 years but they want to give Trump 8 hours to fix things. He should have Tweeted out

“Don’t Blame President Trump” pic.twitter.com/NJK6IeVT60 — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) August 6, 2019

#MyPresident is Donald J. Trump. His goal was to make America great and ever since he decided that was his goal, he’s been attacked by the United States media along with the Democratic Party, some in the Republican Party and a lot of low-info social media keyboard warriors — Wayne Dupree 🎙🎥 (@WayneDupreeShow) August 6, 2019

A lot of delusional Leftists are using the hashtag #MyPresident with pictures of Barack Obama. Allow me to remind you all who your president is until 2024 This guy 👇🏻👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/3MUVToqoUC — derek schwartz (@derek_mafs) August 5, 2019

#MyPresident(who’s denounced racists his whole life,accepted minorities/Jews intohis businesses while others didn’t, has received awards for his contributions to Black/Jewish community, put women in power in his company) is MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, & not taking a dime to do it pic.twitter.com/Ih2xYIrj0W — Angelo Ray Gomez (@AngeloRayGomez) August 6, 2019

And on and on it goes. The Trump supporters foiled the leftist Twitter denizens and took over the hashtag.