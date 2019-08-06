President responds to Obama’s vile tweet, supporters hijack #MyPresident

By
S.Noble
-
0

Yesterday, Barack Obama sent out a dishonest and nasty tweet referencing the President without naming him. It was meant to divide and turn minorities against him. President Trump responded today.

“I’m just wondering did [George W. Bush] ever condemn President Obama after Sandy Hook?” Kilmeade asked, referring to a 2012 mass shooting at a Connecticut elementary school. “[Obama] had 32 mass shootings of four or more during his reign. Not many people said, ‘wow President Obama is out of control.’ 17 so far for President Trump. It’s way too high.”

“But I have news for you. Mass shootings were happening before the president thought about even running for president of the United States,” he continued.

His reaction was mild considering the viciousness of Barack Obama’s rant. Obama didn’t mention the President’s name, but it was obvious his vile comments and allegations were meant for the President.

He also lied. The former president keeps claiming — obviously falsely — that no other nation has the frequency of mass shootings we have. Also, Obama forgot to mention the left-wing beliefs of the shooters. Then he viciously attacked the President for his rhetoric while using vile rhetoric himself, which is something the Democrats and their media do daily.

The Democrats online loved it and #MyPresident was trending all day on Twitter.

Today, #MyPresident isn’t trending but look at what shows up under the hashtag:

And on and on it goes. The Trump supporters foiled the leftist Twitter denizens and took over the hashtag.

Leave a Reply