President responds to Rapinoe who isn’t going to the “F***ing” White House

Disrespectful, vulgar soccer star Megan Rapinoe will not go to the “F***ing White House” if the team wins, she says, and she doubts she will be invited. She kneels during the anthem, the country she represents, to show her contempt for the USA before the world.

“I’m not going to the fucking White House.” – @mPinoe pic.twitter.com/sz1ADG2WdT — Eight by Eight (@8by8mag) June 25, 2019

The President responded in tweets.

Women’s soccer player, @mPinoe, just stated that she is “not going to the F…ing White House if we win.” Other than the NBA, which now refuses to call owners, owners (please explain that I just got Criminal Justice Reform passed, Black unemployment is at the lowest level in our Country’s history, and the poverty index is also best number EVER), leagues and teams love coming to the White House.

I am a big fan of the American Team and Women’s Soccer, but Megan should WIN first before she TALKS! Finish the job!

We haven’t yet invited Megan or the team, but I am now inviting the TEAM, win or lose. Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team. Be proud of the Flag that you wear. The USA is doing GREAT!

