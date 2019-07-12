President responds to Ryan who “Didn’t know what the Hell he was doing”

Former Speaker Paul Ryan is quoted in a new book, American Carnage by Politico’s Tim Alberta. Unsurprisingly, he insults and demeans the President. That was something the liberal Republican was good at while in office.

Why won’t Ryan go away? Oh well, he’s that proverbial bad penny. He’s John Boehner without the pot factory.

Ryan told Alberta he was too allergic to the idea of spending another two years with the president but agreed to spend the time he did have with Trump to “get his mind right.”

“Because I’m telling you, he didn’t know anything about government . . . I wanted to scold him all the time,” Ryan said, according to Alberta as reported by Fox News.

The President was a businessman, so maybe there is some truth to it. Dinesh D’Souza tweeted: So Paul Ryan thinks @ realDonaldTrump doesn’t know anything about government. Reminds me of when national security adviser Robert McFarlane said of Reagan, “He knows so little, and accomplishes so much.” What Trump and Reagan seem to show is that knowledge is overrated.

Ryan said he and others helped Trump avoid making poor decisions, but after a while, the President rejected Republican calls for moderation.

“Those of us around him really helped to stop him from making bad decisions. All the time,” Ryan said.

“We helped him make much better decisions, which were contrary to the kind of what his knee-jerk reaction was. Now I think he’s making some of these knee-jerk reactions.”

That could be true to a point in that the President has pulled back from some of his decisions, but Ryan would hardly be capable of leading anyone. He accomplished nothing in the roughly twenty years he was in the House. He named post offices and gave some very poor advice.

Speaker Ryan was trying to teach Trump how to lay down for the Progressive Democrats. Rep. Thomas Massie tweeted: The only Republican to vote against Paul Ryan for speaker when Trump was elected was, yours truly I took a lot of flak for this vote, but even then it was clear he was a failure and an integral part of the swamp that @ realDonaldTrump promised to drain. Lou Dobbs tweeted, “Paul Ryan Betrayed Everyone But the Koch Bros, Chamber of Horrors, and the Other Lobbyists Who Owned Him.” Mitt Romney stuck up for Ryan. There’s an endorsement for you from a Trump-hating loser. As Speaker, Ryan helped get the tax cuts approved, but he didn’t agree with the President on much of anything else. While he promised a border wall, he didn’t really want a border wall and never got it in the budget. The budgets/spending bills look like Democrats’ wish lists. He typified the weak Republican who thinks politely sitting on the fence is the way to go. If Ryan thought he was impressing anyone by giving Alberta what he wanted, he wasn’t. The left is bashing him too as a fraud who let Trump continue in office. Vanity Fair says he’s trying to rehabilitate himself and they are not interested. The Democratic Coalition said “history will not be kind to Speaker Ryan.” TRUMP SMACKS THE COWARD DOWN This morning, Trump was asked about Ryan’s comments. He let him have it and many people would agree with him. “Paul Ryan was not a talent. He wasn’t a leader,” Trump said at the White House Friday. Trump wanted to see him go after the Democrats but Ryan doesn’t have it in him. “He wouldn’t give subpoenas, whereas Nancy Pelosi hands them out like they’re cookies,” he said, rolling out the laundry list of failures. Ryan blocked subpoenas for radical Democrats — he didn’t want the border wall — he sided with Democrats — and he was quick to insult the President. Trump explained that Ryan was a “lame duck” for a long time. “For Paul Ryan to be complaining is pretty amazing,” Trump told reporters. “So for him to be going out and opening his mouth is pretty incredible. But maybe he gets paid for that. Who knows? Maybe he gets paid for that.” Trump called Ryan a “baby” who “didn’t know what the Hell he was doing.” The only fault here for Trump is he didn’t smack this guy down sooner. Trump responds to harsh words from former Rep. Paul Ryan in an upcoming book: pic.twitter.com/NFBrUCQ20j — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) July 12, 2019