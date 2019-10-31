President responds to “unfair, unconstitutional, and fundamentally un-American” resolution

The impeachment inquiry resolution has passed, 232 to 196. Democrats and one Independent believe the star chamber process is the appropriate vehicle for impeachment. By voting for the inquiry at this point, Democrats basically voted for impeachment.

Four members did not vote, — three Republicans and one Democrat.

4 members did not vote on impeachment process resolution.

They were Reps. Jody Hice (R-GA), Donald McEachin (D-VA), John Rose (R-TN) and William Timmons (R-SC) — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) October 31, 2019

The measure provides the House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff with all the authority to hold public impeachment hearings and produce transcripts if he so chooses. He will have all the power to transfer evidence, in the form of a report, to the House Judiciary Committee, which would draw up the potential impeachment articles.

The resolution provides the GOP minority the ability to request witnesses if Adam Schiff agrees and, at some point after the fact, would allow Trump’s White House counsel to participate, but his lawyer could be expelled by the majority.

The President Responded

In his response, the President said he “has done nothing wrong,” and the “Democrats’ unhinged obsession…hurts the American people.”

He added that Speaker Pelosi and the Democrats have enshrined “unacceptable violations of due process into House rules.” The Administration has not had “a chance to mount a defense.” It “is unfair, unconstitutional, and fundamentally un-American,” he concluded.

#NEW White House responds to passage of impeachment resolution in the House pic.twitter.com/BH3nHYm5qP — Greta Wall (@GretaLWall) October 31, 2019

At the end of the day, President Trump will still be the President and the divisiveness will grow worse. Nothing will be accomplished in Congress beyond this. Some say thus is the new approach to overturning elections.

Townhall columnist and Fox News commentator Katie Pavlich said this about Speaker Pelosi at today’s hearings, “Amazing Nancy Pelosi is making the argument on the House floor that this “impeachment” vote is to protect the American people, when in reality it’s being taken to undermine the election of President Trump, who was chosen by the people.”

At 10:50 a.m., Rep. Kevin McCarthy asked what has changed since Pelosi said impeachment should be bipartisan.

McCarthy pointed to an interview in March in which Pelosi said she would only support impeachment if it is “something so compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan.”