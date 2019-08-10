President says he’s going for ‘intelligent’ background checks, whatever that is

What the hay are ‘intelligent’ background checks for would-be gun owners? Trump says he supports them. Has the President been snookered by the Democrats who are claiming they are currently impeaching him?

There has never been a gun bought privately used in any mass shootings.

There is no feeding the beast — Democrats — and he will regret it if he intends to infringe on our rights. There is no point in becoming concerned now because we haven’t a clue what he means since we already have intelligent background checks. It might not be a problem. It usually isn’t a problem when he makes declarations.

The President made his comments Friday.

“On background checks, we have tremendous support for really common-sense, sensible, important background checks,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

The president said the issue “isn’t a question of NRA, Republican or Democrat,” and added that he had spoken with the head of the National Rifle Association.

“We will see where NRA will be, but we need meaningful background checks,” Trump said. “We don’t want people who are mentally ill, people who are sick, having guns.”

That is true but we must keep our due process. The President sounds like he is anticipating a problem with the NRA. He also thinks they are going bankrupt.

Trump said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is on board.

“I will tell you I spoke to Mitch McConnell yesterday,” Trump said. “He’s totally on board. He said, ‘I’ve been waiting for your call.’ ”

The next bit of information is troubling. He had a “great talk” with Schumer?

Democrats and Republicans in the Senate are likely to disagree, but Trump told reporters he had a “great talk” with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., about the issue.

“I think that the Republicans are going to be great and lead the charge, along with the Democrats,” Trump said.

President Trump says he has a “great relationship” with the NRA: “I have a lot of respect for the people at the NRA … frankly, we need intelligent background checks” pic.twitter.com/MqImmGl1Ee — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) August 9, 2019

ANN COULTER ISN’T HAPPY

Ann Coulter ripped him on Twitter, but that is premature.

“QUIZ: Does @realDonaldTrump know less about gun laws or immigration law? WE ALREADY HAVE UNIVERSAL BACKGROUND CHECKS. Forcing widows to lose money selling her husband’s gun to a nephew is not going to stop one gun crime,” she tweeted.

We like her ideas though!

“Laws that would actually reduce gun crimes: 1) prosecute of straw purchasers 2) concealed carry laws,” Coulter continued. “3) stop hiding the disciplinary records of high school kids 4) allow crazy people to be institutionalized 5) force local officials to follow up on ‘red flag’ tips.”

Lindsey Graham is working on a Red Flag bill with Richard Blumenthal of all people, and he definitely knows less than the President.

This “banning semi-automatic weapons nearly identical to those used by soldiers” is in no way accurate. https://t.co/REdPc6ceQy — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 9, 2019

Dana Loesch Had a Few Questions

The one thing we cannot tolerate is the elites infringing on our rights. Twenty-two states have already passed Red Flag bills without due process. It will destroy our Bill of Rights.

#AmericaFirst– @HvonSpakovsky:

The Radical Left wants to infringe on our 2nd Amendment Rights & the RINO’s are caving. Dems also want people to show an ID & submit a background check to purchase guns, but don’t want people to show an ID to vote. It makes no sense. #MAGA #Dobbs pic.twitter.com/jVWAvEnCQc — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) August 9, 2019