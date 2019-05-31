President Takes Emergency Action Against Mexico

President Trump just slapped escalating tariffs on Mexico. He started at 5% and will increase that until they stop the illegal immigrants. Mexico has responded with threats. Why don’t they just cooperate?

Mexico is part of the problem. While he’s at it, he should cut funds to the U.N. They are behind this.

The tariffs will begin in June and the levy will “gradually increase” until the illegal immigration surge is “remedied.”

“As President of the United States, my highest duty is the defense of the country and its citizens. A nation without borders is not a nation at all. I will not stand by and allow our sovereignty to be eroded, our laws to be trampled, or our borders to be disrespected anymore,” Trump concluded.

He also shared a surveillance video of over 1,000 illegal aliens marching in at just one location.

The Washington Post reported earlier today that Trump was considering this and it was met with wide support although some aides did try to talk him out of it.

MEXICO HAS RESPONDED

Business Times:

“It’s disastrous. If this threat is carried out, it would be extremely serious,” said Jesus Seade, under-secretary for North American affairs at the Mexican foreign ministry.

“If this is put in place, we must respond vigorously,” he told a press conference after Mr. Trump said he would impose the tariffs starting on June 10.

They sound desperate.

TRUMP  HAS CONSIDERED BLOCKING CENTRAL AMERICANS WITH A RULE

Hours before, Politico reported that a plan is under consideration to block Central American migrants from bringing asylum claims if they resided in a foreign country before seeking entry into the United States.

The President said he was going to do something big earlier today.

“We are going to do something very dramatic on the border because people are coming into our country,” Trump told reporters today.

“This is a big league statement,” the President told reporters on South Lawn. “We are going to do something very dramatic on the border.”

HE CAN DO IT LEGALLY

The International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 2977 permits tariffs to be levied in the event of a national emergency originating from a foreign source.

More than 100,000 illegal aliens are coming into the country each month, and those are the people we catch.

THIS IS AN INTERESTING VIDEO

