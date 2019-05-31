President Takes Emergency Action Against Mexico

President Trump just slapped escalating tariffs on Mexico. He started at 5% and will increase that until they stop the illegal immigrants. Mexico has responded with threats. Why don’t they just cooperate?

Mexico is part of the problem. While he’s at it, he should cut funds to the U.N. They are behind this.

The tariffs will begin in June and the levy will “gradually increase” until the illegal immigration surge is “remedied.”

“As President of the United States, my highest duty is the defense of the country and its citizens. A nation without borders is not a nation at all. I will not stand by and allow our sovereignty to be eroded, our laws to be trampled, or our borders to be disrespected anymore,” Trump concluded.

On June 10th, the United States will impose a 5% Tariff on all goods coming into our Country from Mexico, until such time as illegal migrants coming through Mexico, and into our Country, STOP. The Tariff will gradually increase until the Illegal Immigration problem is remedied,.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2019

….at which time the Tariffs will be removed. Details from the White House to follow. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2019

He also shared a surveillance video of over 1,000 illegal aliens marching in at just one location.

Yesterday, Border Patrol agents apprehended the largest group of illegal aliens ever: 1,036 people who illegally crossed the border in El Paso around 4am. Democrats need to stand by our incredible Border Patrol and finally fix the loopholes at our Border! pic.twitter.com/6K1rIUzorM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2019

The Washington Post reported earlier today that Trump was considering this and it was met with wide support although some aides did try to talk him out of it.

MEXICO HAS RESPONDED

Business Times:

“It’s disastrous. If this threat is carried out, it would be extremely serious,” said Jesus Seade, under-secretary for North American affairs at the Mexican foreign ministry.

“If this is put in place, we must respond vigorously,” he told a press conference after Mr. Trump said he would impose the tariffs starting on June 10.

They sound desperate.

TRUMP HAS CONSIDERED BLOCKING CENTRAL AMERICANS WITH A RULE

Hours before, Politico reported that a plan is under consideration to block Central American migrants from bringing asylum claims if they resided in a foreign country before seeking entry into the United States.

The President said he was going to do something big earlier today.

“We are going to do something very dramatic on the border because people are coming into our country,” Trump told reporters today.

“This is a big league statement,” the President told reporters on South Lawn. “We are going to do something very dramatic on the border.”

DJT on the Border: “We are going to do something very dramatic on the Border..The Democrats will not give us laws…They will not do anything. They want to have open borders…crime…drugs pouring in…They want to have human trafficking…It will be my biggest statement so far” pic.twitter.com/uCU8xvxdTo — M3thods (@M2Madness) May 30, 2019

HE CAN DO IT LEGALLY

The International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 2977 permits tariffs to be levied in the event of a national emergency originating from a foreign source.

More than 100,000 illegal aliens are coming into the country each month, and those are the people we catch.

THIS IS AN INTERESTING VIDEO